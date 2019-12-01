President Trump is right.
His enemies are attempting to get the socialism monster’s nose under the tent. They want socialism pure and simple in America to destroy the pure capitalism that governs this great nation.
Think of it. The first thing socialists would do if they got control would be to order every worker in America to give part of his or her salary into special fund which will be kept until each worker reaches retirement. At that point, the money would be paid back to them in monthly installments until they depart this vale of tears.
They’ll probably call it Social Security.
Then they will take a little more off the top of paychecks and create a fund to build roads and pay for defense at home and abroad.
Another strike for pure socialism. By that time, the nation will have been brought to its knees as the “good of the many” overwhelms “the good of the few.”
What you have just read is my feeble attempt at sarcasm.
The point is this country has had a healthy balance between socialism and capitalism and Trump is merely putting fear in the minds of his supporters and those who thrive on fear and have no concept of history.
The framers of the Constitution wrote a preamble to the documents which says:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Most people don’t realize how important the preamble is and why it was written.
One phrase stands out to me: “promote the general Welfare.”
When the Constitution was adopted, America was all but bankrupt, still recovering from the American Revolution and trying to figure out how the country could acquire more money to keep the federal government afloat.
Shortly after the document was adopted, George Washington proposed a tax on whiskey the new nation’s farmers were making from the grains they grew.
The farmers revolted in what was called the Whiskey Rebellion. Eventually the tax on whiskey stuck and is still in effect today.
But history pundits say the founders knew America was full of poor people, many of whom were in grave danger because of that poverty.
I’m sure if the country were wealthy, socialism would’ve caught on in a big way and the poor would have been helped from the beginning from taxes and funds paid by the rich in order to “promote the general Welfare.”
The idea of socialism being evil is an idea put forth by certain rich folks who don’t want to pay more taxes. And so far it is working like every other thought from millionaires and billionaires who would rather buy politicians than share the wealth.
The fact is the happiest people in the world live in socialist states such as Norway, for example. The reason? People don’t “fall through the cracks,” the way they do in the USA. Why? There are virtually no cracks for people to fall through.
Trump wouldn’t know socialism if the “monster” bit him on his corpulent body. Everything the founding fathers mentioned in the preamble has been attained in large part because of a somewhat socialist approach to the American economy.
But citizens needn’t worry about an “over-socialized” America a la Norway. We wouldn’t stand for it. That’s either fortunate or unfortunate, depending on your point of view.
It has nothing to do with a man who doesn’t know what he is talking about.