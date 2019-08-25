I bought a new black 2019 Subaru Forester last week. He told us his name is Blackjack Davey after the old folk song sung by Bob Dylan et al.
My 12-year-old Forester named Champagne Charlie was a goner, or so I learned when applying for an inspection sticker.
My trusted mechanic said Charlie needed brakes all the way around and my motor was leaking oil.
But the one problem that would have prevented me from passing inspection was my ball joints. Both were ready to fail and if one or both of them failed while I was driving Charlie, it could have been disastrous.
I wondered why the ball joints failed. I ask the Internet and the reply:
"Ball joint failure isn't a common problem, but can be the result of years of driving along bumpy, uneven road surfaces. A broken ball joint may be the cause of a mysterious clunking noise or drifting steering. And once they're worn, they will seriously affect your steering and suspension."
Well, well. Just as I suspected. I have complained about the city and state roads. I have to drive over week after week several of them. Potholes are legion and have been since I started driving about 58 years ago.
But I didn't know they were destroying my ball joints, which would have cost more than a thousand dollars to replace had I kept Charlie.
I have heard a hundred excuses for West Virginia potholes, but I rarely hear the real reason. We are so accustomed to them, we never consider our miserable roads when we cast our ballots.
Every politician makes the same promises. And we know he or she is lying. And he or she knows we know he or she is lying. But we are so accustomed to liars about fixing our roads, we elect them again and do it again and again.
The secondary road on which I live is pockmarked with asphalt hole fillers. It is nothing but half-hearted attempts at filling potholes. And part of the road is close to sliding over an embankment.
Governor Justice says all secondary roads will be fixed. Soon. Real soon. Just you watch.
I'll not be pulling the lever for you or any other lying politician next year, Governor, in honor of my stalwart Subaru's ball joints which were destroyed by your inability to fix the roads.
And when you hire contractors to do major highway overhauls such as the work on W.Va. 10 just south of Huntington, make them more helpful with the people who have to drive the road while they are tearing things up. Sure they put BUMP signs up. But the bumps are more like giant potholes.
Huntington and the DOH do considerable asphalting but they never bring manhole covers up to grade. It's like rolling over a six inch deep pothole. Ka-thump!
The latest excuse from Justice is that former governors sold off all the equipment the DOH would use to repair roads. Justice ordered new equipment.
Now let's see if the DOH uses it before "election time" next year.
Dave Peyton is on Facebook. His email address is davepeyton@comcast.net.