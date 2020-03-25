Here is what the internet says about you hoarders out there:
“People hoard because they believe that an item will be useful or valuable in the future. ... Those most often associated with hoarding are obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and depression.” That’s according to the website lorisangels.com.
Other reports about hoarding on the internet says it is a form of mental illness.
Thus, if you are a food and toilet paper hoarder, you are more like Mr. Monk than you realize.
After the “stay at home” order is lifted, see a psychiatrist.
n n n
My wife was raised in the village of Barboursville, which was full of characters at the time.
One of them was Paddle, who would walk into the Samuels’ living room without knocking, sit down on the couch and talk back to the TV the whole time he was there.
With chaos being what it is these days, I wondered if people are talking more to their TVs. I asked my friends on Facebook. Here are some of their responses:
“Yes most definitely.”
“Talking! Not so much. Screaming at it in outrage — closer.”
“Yes. I yell at it way too much.”
“Yes, when Trump appears it makes me speak in tongues.”
“Yes and to my cat. I am sure she understands.”
“Yes, and TO MYSELF!!!”
“Heck, we’re even talking to each other.”
“Spousal unit has been yelling at the TV for the last three-and-a-half years.”
“Does screaming at it count?”
n n n
Don’t you just love the way computer programs print what it thinks you mean when you mistype a word?
I was talking to a friend recently, complaining about a back problem. He typed that it might be a “psychotic problem.”
There was a pause.
“I meant a sciatica problem,” he wrote.
Well, with me, it might be a psychotic problem.
n n n
Two trillion dollars? A few hundred or a few thousand for everyone? And a few billion for every business?
Sounds like socialism to me.