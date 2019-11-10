The Kentucky governor’s race is too close to call at the writing of this column, according to the Associated Press.
Incumbent Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has refused to concede to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, who narrowly won in Tuesday’s gubernatorial race.
The unofficial voting tally shows Beshear ahead by just over 5,000 votes. This happened in a Republican state and after President Trump came to Kentucky last weekend to stump for Bevin. Trump took Kentucky by storm in 2016, which means the state loved the president, but it did little good last Tuesday when Bevin was rejected by hundreds, if not thousands, who voted for Trump.
What happened?
For me it is simple. Bevin is a “mean old man.” As governor, he declared war on state teachers. He tried to reduce the pensions of state workers and reduce those who qualify for Medicaid.
It’s clear Bevin was and is the most unpopular governor in the nation. Kentucky city folk and those in the suburbs of Kentucky cities rejected him while the people in more rural counties tended to vote for Bevin.
Why is that? I have a theory that some people — well, many people — want nasty public officials. I don’t understand it exactly, but they want large numbers of people to suffer at the hands of their elected officials, even if it means they themselves must suffer a little.
Thus, what Trump said and did to help Bevin wasn’t worth the time and trouble it took for him to travel to Lexington because people are turning away from all that. And the people who rallied for Trump’s visit to Lexington are the very ones who want to punish their fellow citizens for — well, for believing they have a right to be happy, contented and helped by those who elected them who are supposed to “support the general welfare,” according to the Constitution.
In his speech, Trump acknowledged and even approved of Bevin’s outright nastiness. The president asked his clingers if they would want it any other way. They cheered their approval to what he was saying.
What is wrong with people when they wish heartaches on their fellow citizens? Why would they want to deny themselves and others health care, which is what Bevin was doing when he proposed to reduce Medicare? Why would they want to put teachers down when teachers are our only hope in preparing our young for the future?
And most importantly for Trump, at least, wasn’t this a message to him that meanness is not really what most people want, just his true believers who believe anything he says?
Bevin said his campaign would seek an official of the votes. He claimed that “thousands of absentee ballots that were illegally counted,” and cited unconfirmed reports of voters being “incorrectly turned away.”
Bevin may win but not by 30 points, which is what Trump won the state by in 2016. No, Trump’s popularity is waning as people who voted for him in Kentucky show they are tired of vicious people who want to tear down instead of build up.
Get the drift, Mr. President? You’re next.