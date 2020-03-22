I wouldn’t want to deny freedom of speech to anyone, but those who make $200,000 a year or more and complain that he or she is bored during this disaster ought to be assessed a year’s salary by the IRS or give a year’s salary to “Grab and go.”
n n n
Why are you idiots hoarding tissues, potatoes, cabbage and frozen asparagus? Do you have any idea how stupid you are?
n n n
In his speech shutting everything down in West Virginia, except hoarders, Gov. Jim Justice suggested we all “join hands” and fight this pandemic. Uh, say what?
n n n
We’re all hearing the name of Johns Hopkins these days on TV in connection with the pandemic. Who was Johns Hopkins? Wikipedia says:
“Johns Hopkins (May 19, 1795 — December 24, 1873) was an American entrepreneur, abolitionist and philanthropist of 19th-century Baltimore, Maryland.
“His bequests founded numerous institutions bearing his name, most notably Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Johns Hopkins University (including its academic divisions such as Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies).”
Thank you Johns Hopkins.Thank you Wikipedia. But why was his first name plural?
n n n
My son, who is staying with us currently, says he suspects it won’t be long before criminals and ultimate hoarders will be robbing houses of all the stuff people have been hoarding. Makes sense in this crazy world.
n n n
The scientists say the melting ice and permafrost in the north may be releasing bacteria and viruses that have been “frozen in time” for thousands if not millions of years.
For example a reindeer that had been frozen in Siberia permafrost “melted “ last winter and released anthrax from its thawed body, killing a youngster and infecting several adults.
What if coronavirus came from the melting permafrost in the north, got in the Pacific Ocean, flowed south and went ashore in the state of Washington and China?
I am no scientist. I’m just suggesting … And if that’s the case, it’s Ma Nature’s way of getting rid of her biggest enemy species on earth.
n n n
At last count, it appeared that seven NBA basketball stars had COVID-19. All of them learned that through testing. I suspect every NBA member has been tested, as well as any of the rich and famous.
Let’s face it. Our culture defers to the rich and famous. The poor and everyday folks must wait in long lines to get tested. That’s the way it is, and that’s the way it will always be.
n n n
Stay healthy.