I wonder …
For those of you who believe Jesus was magic, I wonder if he would have ever been born if he had known what his birthday would turn into.
I wish everyone a Merry Christmas, but I can understand why others wish happy holidays or other wishes.
Christmas has little to do with Jesus’ birthday these days. It has everything to do with the modern capitalistic proclivity to put His birthday aside and, instead, worship the almighty dollar.
Cable TV has been awash with Christmas“buy buy buy” featuring snow, jingle bells and fast vehicles driving in snow and featuring Santa Class since before Halloween.
After all, it is said most businesses rely on this time of the year to survive. No Christmas would mean bankruptcies galore.
The fact is what we are celebrating today is more closely related the pagan Yule.
Christmas isn’t Christian. It is more like the roots of the pagan winter holiday. Historical evidence suggests that Jesus, the person, was born in the springtime,but Christian missionaries adopted Yule celebrations in order to appease and convert pagans who were deeply and historically attached to Yule.
So the question persists: If the magic Jesus would have known what his birthday celebration would become, would he have been born?
Well, probably. Jesus was not a prude or a hate monger, nor was he the kind of guru who would have sought death for anyone who didn’t believe him, like some of his current-day true believers.
Most American Jews will celebrate Christmas today in the middle of Hanukkah. Why? Because they have fallen to the holiday hoopla like most of us.
That reminds me of a joke.
The teacher went around the first grade classroom asking the children how they celebrate Christmas.
When she got to Little Michael, a Jew, he replied:
“Our family owns a store downtown. We work very hard during the holidays selling gifts for people to give. Then on midnight Christmas Eve, we close the doors, gather around the fake Christmas tree and sing ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus.’ ”
So I wish you a Merry Christmas. Or Happy Holidays. Or a Happy Yule. Or a glorious Hanukkah.
And if the real Jesus were here in the flesh to celebrate, I believe he would wish all of us the same, whether we sing “Happy Birthday” to him or not.
The unanswered question: Would Jesus vote for Don Trump?
Talk among yourselves.