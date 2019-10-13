Another bad review of Huntington has appeared on the Internet. This time Huntington is listed as one of the most miserable cities in America.
It points out that Huntington has been losing population for 50 years or more. At one point, more people were overdosing and dying from legal and illegal opioids than any other city in America. I still remember that weekend a few months ago when I looked up and saw National Guard helicopters scanning the ground for drug dealers. If things like that really scared me, I would have been frozen with fear.
Expect more of these negative comments about Huntington. The city cannot think itself into prosperity. If you have been sliding down the slippery slope for half a century, it takes more than photographs of the mayor shaking hands and predicting success.
The truth is Huntington will likely have to be better than everyone else for another half century before the criticisms stop.
And right now, the city hasn’t even started to be better than next door neighbors, much less the other cities in the U.S.
n n n
Do you ever get the feeling that the older you get, the more tests you must endure?
I thought that when I finished Marshall, I was finished with 16 years of tests that began in the first grade. And for a while, that was the way it was until computers came along.
Then came computers and software engineers who put tests up front. In order to get into my email, my bank account, Amazon or other programs, I must remember my user ID and/or password every time I check in or occasionally when the software tests me.
“Hello, what is your user ID and password? If you don’t remember them, what is the name of your favorite teacher? What is your blood type? Who was your great-great maternal grandfather? What is the square root of your middle name? I have sent you four numbers — somewhere. Please type them on the spaces provided.”
Fortunately, I have my son to help me in those trying times. His job requires him to be a computer whiz who defeats these software jokers. God bless him.
Isn’t there a better way of proving I am who I am? I hear some computer systems are using voice recognition and eye-checks. Fingerprints? Let’s make these simple “tests” across all computers.
n n n
Taxpayers may be getting another raw deal when it comes to the spending of West Virginia flood recovery funds.
A former subcontractor for the RISE West Virginia program says the state is being grossly overcharged for rebuilt homes in the flood zone.
State contracts show that one builder is being paid thousands of dollars for laying cinder block foundations when it should only cost several hundred dollars. The sad part of the story is that what the subcontractor is getting may not be illegal.
The legislature’s flooding committee meets this week.
I asked on Facebook if this surprises anyone. A friend replied:
“Nothing surprises me these days. Especially when it comes to something like this. I love WV but I wonder about ... well just about everything that goes on here.”
n n n
Almost every day, some blowhard on TV says “The president is not above the law.”
So far, he has been president for almost three years and he has been above the law for all that time. And he boasts about it.
Shame on you, America. You deserve what you get.