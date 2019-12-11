So here’s the question: If the economy is still on fire a year from now, will it sweep Donald Trump into office for a second term?
It could happen. If you have read my anti-Trump columns, you may have noticed that I have never said he would never win next November. In fact, I think there’s a good chance he will win next November and pour it on even more in the following four years. Can we handle it? Time will tell.
One thing is certain. If the economy is as good then as it is now, I believe Trump will win.
The next question is this: Is the hot economy the result of Trump of is it just the natural ebb and flow of the economy? Is it the result of Barack Obama’s saving us from certain economic depression 11 years ago, or what?
No one, not even the “experts” can answer that one, though the Trumpers will say it’s all the current president’s doing, and those opposed to him say it’s a continuation of what Obama started when he took office.
For all those opposed to Trump, I would remind them that if the economy were in the trash can, they would probably blame it on Trump, so you must give him a modicum of credit for the economy boom as well.
Me?
I think a president can do some things to affect the economy, and Trump is doing those things to hold off the inevitable recession that will come either before or after his election. Economic peaks and valleys must happen. It has been that way since the birth of America.
Unemployment is the lowest in 50 years. But there’s a problem. A recent study showed that about 40 percent of those employed make an average of $18,000 year, making it necessary for a family to have two or more jobs to survive unless welfare of some form comes into play.
But that’s not obvious, nor do those making less money than a family needs to survive complain all that much.
And the Trumpers are certainly not going to point it out. They are, for the most part, “bootstrap people” as they believe everything that comes out of their leader’s mouth.
They apparently believe even the lies.