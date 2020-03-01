The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. In other words, no matter how carefully a project is planned, something may still go wrong with it.
The saying is adapted from a line in the poem “To a Mouse,” by Robert Burns:
“The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft a-gley.”
President Trump’s scheme to win a second term appears to be “ganging aft a-gley.” He was obviously going to base his campaign on the U. S. economy. Until a week ago, the stock market was on fire. And a worldwide recession didn’t appear to be on the horizon.
Look at it now. A new virus that is likely to become a pandemic is bringing the world economy down. Recession is likely and depression a possibility.
Meanwhile Trump doesn’t appear to be worried about the physical health of the nation. His only concern is the economic health of America. Why? The November election.
He reminds me of a comedic sleight-of-hand magician I saw years ago on TV. He held his hands out.
“Don’t look at this hand. Look at this hand,” he said.
Trump tells us not to look at the coming hard economic times. Look at the fact there are only five cases of the corona virus in the U.S.
Not true. Trump asks us to believe his falsehoods again.
Does he really believe that ignoring the potential pandemic will turn the world economy around by November so people will go to the polls and vote for him, which has been his “best laid plan” for months, if not years?
Sorry, Donnie Boy. You’d best apply your energies to protecting Americans and avoiding as best you can the disruptions which are sure to come.
Your first big mistake was appointing Vice President Mike Pence as the so-called coronavirus czar.
Pence is the guy who allowed an HIV epidemic in a rural Indiana county and wrote an op-ed piece in 2000 claiming cigarettes don’t kill people.
The health and safety of this nation may depend on this man? Help us.
When the U.S. is seriously affected by the coronavirus, when schools and businesses are closed, when the stock market tanks and I, and thousands of others, find our retirement funds empty, will he still say, “Don’t look at this hand. Look at this hand”?
And best of luck to us all. We are going to need it.