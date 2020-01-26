Has the cure for all forms of cancer finally been discovered?
Scientists at Cardiff University in Wales have discovered part of our immune system could be harnessed to treat all cancers. say scientists.
The team discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests.
As with many medical discoveries, this one was found somewhat by accident.
The findings were published in Nature Immunology. They have not been tested in patients, but the researchers say they have “enormous potential.”
Work on the new findings is still at an early stage, but those in the know say they are very exciting and now that they are known, they make sense.
I’m no doctor and do not even play one on TV, but it appears the Cardiff team has discovered the perfect way to tell the body’s cells to recognize invading cancer cells and destroy them — all of them. I have always believed that if and when the mystery of cancer was solved, the solution would be found inside the body rather than in external chemicals or treatments.
But there are those among us who say it will never happen.
When I posted this amazing news on Facebook, one of my friends posted the following:
“Don’t buy it. Cancer is one of the biggest moneymakers in the health care industry. ‘Cures’ ain’t going to happen.”
I can understand where she is coming from. It is clear that the treatment of cancer is big business worldwide and people are willing to go bankrupt to seek a cure.
In fact, there was a time I subscribed to the theory that a cure had been found but was hidden in order for doctors to continue to make millions treating the disease.
But more than one medical professional and politician have been saying recently that a cure has not been found but was in sight. In fact, Joe Biden, the Democrat running for president, says that if he is elected, a cure would be found during his term.
They know the cure for all cancers is right around the corner. But who would have thought that the discovery might come from a university in Wales.
If the cure comes, don’t expect it to be cheap. The treatment to produce the killer cells that will search for and destroy cancer cells will be expensive. It will become big business to replace the big business of cancer treatment. But it will be a problem for President Trump. Had this potential cure been found in the U.S., Trump would have made the claim that he is responsible for curing the disease. How is he going to make his followers believe that he alone is responsible for a cure found in Cardiff, Wales.
I’ll bet he’ll try.