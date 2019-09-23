I watched the first eight hours of Ken Burn’s ”Country Music” on PBS last week and will watch eight more hours of the scintillating documentary this week.
But I have concluded the series was misnamed. It’s less about country music than a sea change in American culture created by the music. In fact, with only half the documentary seared on my memory, I have decided I am a product of country music. So are millions of others. Maybe even you.
The first eight hours brought back memories galore. Memories of my early years, memories of my father and memories of the people I have met and interviewed face to face.
A large part of the first eight hours was about the Grand Ole Opry and the people who sang and performed on WSM, that 50,000-watt behemoth of a radio station of my youth.
My dad was the hardest working man I ever knew. He worked 40 hours a week at the “Nickel Plant” but as soon as he came home, he was out and about working hard at home 'til dark and beyond.
To say he was restless would be an understatement. Our house at Peyton Place is full of things he made from wood, including a china cabinet that takes at least two men to move. He built it after his body was full of rheumatoid arthritis.
The only time I ever saw him rest was on Saturday nights from 8 'til 11 p.m. when he tuned the old Arvin Console Radio to WSM, sat back in his easy chair, put his socked feet on a foot stool and tapped his toes to the music.
He even cut and skinned a locust tree about 30 feet tall and stretched a radio antenna to the top of it to bring WSN in without static.
The lights had to be turned off in the living room while Dad listened to his music. The only glow came from the Arvin radio dial.
I listened with him as I sat on the floor. We listened to scores of Grand Ole Opry stars. Hank Williams, Rod Brassfield, Hawkshaw Hawkins, comedian Grandpa Jones (originally from West Virginia), String Bean, Bill Monroe and his Bluegrass Boys, and my favorite, Minnie Pearl, from Grinder’s Switch with Brother and Uncle Nabob, the characters she created in her fertile mind.
I didn’t know it at the time but the Grand Ole Opry and the stars it created had an immutable effect on the way I thought. Country music was music based on stories, and my life has been filled with reporting stories in the newspaper. Each story has been a song told by a young feller who learned to love real stories of the kinds I heard in story and song on the Grand Ole Opry.
With the passing of Dad and the intensity I felt telling stories in The Herald-Dispatch, I interviewed many of the people Dad and I listened to in those old days.
I always thought of Dad as I interviewed the people at the heart of country music. There was Little Jimmie Dickens, Grandpa Jones, and even Bill Monroe at a home in Ashland as he was passing through.
He told me plainly and solemnly that when he passed, there would be no more bluegrass music. Since he reinvented it, he was taking it with him.
My favorite face-to-face interview was with Minnie Pearl, a kind gentle lady who, I was told, was part of the hoi polloi of Nashville hierarchy, but who made a name for herself as a woman who wore a hat with a price tag hanging from it.
She and Little Jimmy Dickens were on a show at the old Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse.
And one Saturday, I rode a bus from Huntington to Charleston with Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs while I interview Flatt. Scruggs was too shy to be interviewed.
But speaking of Scruggs, I talked to him back stage while he was playing the Ritter Park Amphitheater later in his life. I asked him if he remembered being beaten by Molly O’Day in a banjo contest at a county fair in the south. He said he remembered it but said she won only because she was a girl. When I told him Molly lived in Huntington and I knew her, he nearly fainted.
Country music has been part and parcel of my life for as long as I have lived, whether I want to admit it.
It is as real as Dad and that old Arvin Radio.