Reports from the experts indicate that fewer West Virginia deer, especially bucks, were killed during the past deer killing season than in many years before.
I’m not sure how I feel about that. You must remember that the experts say there are more deer in the state than ever before, even when the first pioneers came to the region.
The reason for the dense deer population, of course, is the management of the herds by the Department of Natural Resources, which lays down the law annually on how many deer each hunter can kill.
The scary fact is if we didn’t thin the herds, we’d be up to our necks in deer. Disease would be rampant among them and starvation would be more rampant than diseases.
When I was a kid and deer were scarce as hen’s teeth in Cabell County, honeysuckle threatened to overwhelm the rural areas of the county. The first time I ever saw a deer in these parts, I was 16 and the buck was grazing with John Ray’s cattle. After that I saw a few more deer each year and less and less honeysuckle.
These days, I see almost no honeysuckle on or near Peyton Place.
And the deer? Almost every evening I see anywhere from a couple to a dozen in my two-acre lawn near the creek, munching on grass.
Nature experts say that 50 years ago, deer rarely ate grass while existing on honeysuckle, tree limbs and brush.
I enjoy watching the deer herd grazing on the lawn just before sunset. They are so relaxed and accustomed to being there, they lie down in the grass and enjoy the setting sun.
In the spring the mama deer are so comfortable with their surroundings, they bring their babies down out of the brush to show them off, I believe. But if they get too rowdy, the mamas tell them to go lie down and rest while the big deer munch the tender young spring grass.
We feed them corn occasionally. Susie used to throw corn on the lawn and they would watch for her and listen for her. It got to the point that when she went outside to feed the outside cats (Biggie and Bandita) and chanted “Kitty kitty,” the deer would come running.
These days, when my friend and helper, Johnnie, tosses corn to them under the tree in the front lawn, they come running and, if he doesn’t move away fast enough, they will snort and stomp their feet at him.
I know the deer are destructive. They eat truck farm patches of beans and potatoes every chance they get. For that reason alone, the population must be kept in check.
They are not friendly exactly. But they are my friends. And I enjoy having them around.
But I love them and try not to think of people killing them.