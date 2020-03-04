Today my mind wanders to my late great-uncle Mark, who died as a soldier in what was then called Camp Lee, Virginia.
He died of the Spanish flu, probably misnamed because the pandemic didn’t originate in Spain.
Great-uncle Mark was one of about 2.5% of the people worldwide who died of the 1918 flu pandemic. I would have thought that the mortality rate from that flu would have been greater, but the internet and Dr. Sanjay Gupta both say the 2.5% number for the 1918 flu is correct.
I am a big fan of Dr. Gupta. He tells it the way he sees it and is rarely wrong.
Appearing on CNN recently, Gupta said that the mortality rate for “average flu” is 0.1%, or one-tenth of 1 percent. Early statistics about coronavirus show the death rate from the new disease is between 2% and 2.5%. That is between 20 and 25 times higher than standard flu deaths.
Looked at it in this light, there’s a good chance that, if the coronavirus causes a pandemic, it may equal or even surpass the damage caused by the 1918 flu.
Gupta also pointed out that the 1918 flu first showed up in early 1918, the winter from January through March or April. It became scarce during the summer and early fall months of that year then returned with a vengeance in late fall and winter and into 1919.
Thus, if spring and summer 2020 brings a dramatic downturn in coronavirus cases, it doesn’t mean it is disappearing. We all need to be on guard for a return a la 1918.
If the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, it’s likely that nearly everyone in cities and even those who live in rural areas will succumb to it. Most of those who catch it will survive. Some of the survivors will merely suffer what appears to be a cold. Others will feel miserable as if they have the flu. But old folks with underlying medical conditions will likely be the major part of the 2% of deaths.
Whatever the outcome of all this, it’s clear that this new coronavirus will make history and will be talked about for years, if not decades, until another scary virus comes along.
And, as a 76-year-old guy with underlying medical conditions, I’m hoping for a vaccine very soon.