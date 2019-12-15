Woody Thrasher, who is running for West Virginia governor under the Republican banner, starts one of his TV commercials by proudly announcing he has always been an early riser.
So what? I suppose that the candidate believes that the fact he gets up early is a good thing and that he will get more votes in next year’s primary because of that characteristic.
I am an independent, so when primary day rolls around next spring, I will have the opportunity to go to my voting place and declare whether I want to vote for the Democratic list of candidates or the Republicans.
I have not decided what party I will choose yet because I am sure I have not seen the entire list of candidates. But one thing is certain. The fact that Thrasher is an early riser will not be a factor in any decision I make on that day.
I never have been an early riser, and now that I am retired I arise even later. I got up at 9 a.m. today but only that early because I wanted to follow the impeachment story.
The last time I “got up with the chickens” was when Susie and I were in the Hawaiian Islands a few years ago. All the islands we toured are full of wild chickens. That meant that before daybreak every morning, the roosters started crowing. They woke me up, and there were too many to silence by wringing their necks.
Why do we ascribe positive characteristics to rising early? Does it come from the days when the farming culture was the predominant way of life? Farmers had to rise early. Their roosters were crowing. Their cows were mooing to be milked. Every animal had to be fed or the pre-dawn ruckus would continue.
When I worked full time at the newspaper, news events happened at all hours. People had to be interviewed day and night. I didn’t work 24 hours a day every day, but certainly didn’t arise at 5 a.m. every day of the week because I sought respect.
My son works at a job where he is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He sleeps when he can and when he is roused from a sound sleep at 3 a.m. to solve a computer network problem, he does it, and if he must work till 7 a.m., he will go back to sleep until noon.
Education researchers recently reported that children, especially teenagers, would do better at school if those schools didn’t start so early. Would high schoolers do better work if school started at 9 a.m. instead of pre-dawn hours in the winter? Research indicates yes.
Kids no longer have to arise in the pre-dawn dark to milk the cows, gather the eggs and feed the crowing roosters. To sharpen their learning skills, researchers say, they need an extra hour or two of morning sleep.
We live in a different world from the days when farmers ruled. No one should feel ashamed of being a late sleeper, and early risers need not feel proud of the fact they are early risers.
If I were to go to the polls next primary election day and cast my vote for Thrasher, it won’t be because he has been an early riser all his life. It will be because he has better ideas than his opponents.
And those who might vote for him because they think he will work harder and better because he gets up with the crowing roosters need to think a little deeper.