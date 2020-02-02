Donald Trump, according to his “spiritual advisor” Paula White, will shortly be a leader in the battle that will lead to “the rapture” and the end of the world as we know it.
How does she know? God told her.
“God came to me last night and showed me a vision of Trump riding alongside Jesus on a horse made of gold and jewels. This means he will play a critical role in Armageddon as the United States stands alongside Israel in the battle against Islam,” she is alleged to have said.
Welcome to a not-so-special club, Paula. Since Jesus roamed the earth then disappeared, hundreds have named the date and even the time he would return.
Paula White’s “vision” was a special one to me. I envisioned Trump, who has no military experience due to foot problems, riding a jeweled horse beside a horse-riding Jesus as he explains that he can fight and kill Muslims while on horseback, but he can’t fight on the ground because “my feet hurt.”
Jesus nods and point to his feet, says “be healed,” and Trump’s feet are made well.
“That’s OK now,” Trump replies. “I’m too old to be drafted.”
I realize some of you consider me a bit flippant about the end of the world. Some of you may even believe Ms. White.
Me? I simply say she joins the few hundred other people who have predicted the end of the world — and made fools of themselves.
If you want to see a list, go to Wikipedia on the Internet and search for “List of dates predicted for apocalyptic events.” It’s an eye opener.
The predictions about the end of the world and/or the return of Christ go back to the first century and continue right up to today. And all of them say they got the date, and event’s time, from God.
Bible-believing Christians who say they believe everything the good book says are reminded that no one knows the hour or the day when Jesus returns.
But strangely even Saint Paul got fooled. He didn’t give a day or an hour. But when one of his church members asked if he should get married, Paul replied that it was not a good idea because Jesus’ return was right around the corner and Christian folks didn’t have time for such foolishness as marriage.
That was nearly 2,000 years ago.
But what makes me angry about all these prophecies is the fact that it can scare youngsters half to death. I remember in my youth, when I heard the world was going to come to an end and Jesus was coming to get me because I was so mean and ornery, I would cringe, shiver and sometimes cry at the thought.
Did it keep me on the straight and narrow? Nope, just kept me scared and waking up every morning thinking it would be my last.
I’ll admit it appears many yearn for Jesus to return and make things right. The fact is they want to return things over to a higher power simply because they’re too lazy to make things right themselves.