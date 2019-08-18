I posted the saddest picture I have ever seen on my Facebook page a few days ago. It is a picture of a wide open sea except for small iceberg the size of a Volkswagen. And on it sat a mama polar bear hugging her baby.
That's the future of the world, thanks to climate change, President Trump and his administration that announced it would change the way the Endangered Species Act is applied.
And the way it will be applied will significantly weaken the EPA law that is credited with rescuing the bald eagle, the grizzly bear and the American alligator from oblivion.
Why? The administration gleefully announced that the changes could clear the way for new mining, oil and gas drilling, and development in areas where protected species live.
All this made me recall my younger days when I loaded a pump style duster, went to the garden and, over a few years dusted a bushel of DDT dust on everything in the garden.
That's when all of us learned what DDT was causing. The book "Silent Spring," by Rachel Carson, said and proved DDT was weakening the eggs of bald eagles so they collapsed as soon as they were laid. As a result, bald eagles were disappearing in the lower 48 states.
The government learned they were being lied to by the chemical industry. The result was the Environmental Protection Agency under the Nixon Administration.
Those were the days when Republicans had a modicum of concern for the earth and its animals. The reason was likely political but at least there was concern, unlike today when they don't give a hoot for that disappearing polar bear mama and her child riding ice not much larger than an ice cube.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement the finalized revisions "fit squarely within the president's mandate of easing the regulatory burden on the American public, without sacrificing our species' protection and recovery goals."
As they used to say in the TV program "MASH," horse hockey. Ross and his boss would be willing to kill every animal in the world for a few million in campaign funds.
Republicans have long sought to narrow the scope of the law, even eliminate it, by claiming it burdens landowners, hampers industry and strangles economic growth.
A few years after DDT was banned, eagles began reappearing in the lower 48. They were never close to extinction in Alaska, probably because DDT was rarely used in that state.
Susie and I took a boat trip to Alaska a few years ago and we noticed bald eagles were as thick as crows around Peyton Place.
In recent years, eagles have returned to Bluestone Lake and the New River in West Virginia and even the Ohio River because it has been cleaned up considerably in recent years.
If they begin disappearing again during the Trump administration, no one will care except for me and those of you who grieve along with me for the things we as human beings are doing to defeat Mother Nature.
Keep that mama polar bear and her baby, along with eagles, in mind. It may not be long before the only way we will see their kind will be in zoos.
Dave Peyton is on Facebook. His email address is davepeyton@comcast.net.