In this age when everything is politicized, it’s not too farfetched to find that a virus has been politicized.
Yes, that’s right. The new coronavirus that has been defined as a pandemic by CNN and others is as much a political topic as it is a medical topic.
If you are a Trump fan, you do not believe it is a pandemic or even a major problem in America, no matter what the medical people are saying. In fact, you probably believe what Trump believes but is afraid of saying too loudly, that it is a boogeyman invented by the Democrats to keep the “genius president” from winning the election in November.
Meanwhile those who are on the opposite side of politics tend to believe what the epidemiologists are saying. They believe it is a serious virus, and the elderly and those who are already unhealthy are in danger of suffering and even dying from COVID-19.
A pro-Trump emailer sent me word from his family doctor indicating that deaths from common influenza is and will be greater than deaths from the new coronavirus.
The emailer, of course, is a big fan of Trump and probably so is his doc — birds of a feather. And maybe he suspects that I will change my tune and become a Trump fan because of how he and his doctor feel about the pandemic which he will never admit is a pandemic, even if the whole world goes down with the new viral disease.
I wrote back and asked him if it was OK for me to be concerned about my wife, who just spent one month in a hospital following a stroke and is currently in rehab. She is a likely candidate for a serious case of COVID-19.
He didn’t know what else to say but “We are praying for her.”
“Thoughts and prayers” are OK. Both Susie and I appreciate them. But I am not sure thoughts and prayers are going to protect her.
I don’t really care what you think about this viral mess. There is nothing I can say or do to change your mind if you believe, as Trump does, that all this is much ado about nothing.
There is nothing that I can write or say that will change anyone’s attitude, and there is nothing you can say that will make me believe this is a plot by the Democrats to get Trump out of office come November.
I have read about the Spanish flu of 1918 and its effects on the world. I have learned that the Woodrow Wilson government actually tried to make Americans clam up about the flu because the government didn’t want the world to know how it was affecting our armed forces who were embroiled in “the world’s greatest war.”
When all is said and done, this has nothing to do with petty politics. After all, when it comes to Ma Nature, all politics are petty.
I hope the pandemic never reaches my wife or me. Both of us are in that age and health group that is the most vulnerable for the serious effects of the disease.
If I thought Trump could wish and lie it away, I’d strongly consider voting for him come November.