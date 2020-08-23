It ought to be an interesting campaign season during the general election craziness.
And what’s to blame? The virus of course. Or as we are likely to call it, “the varse.”
Masks, six feet of separation and outright fear will change the local campaigns. In the old days the candidates were silent most from the primary until Labor Day. The time was spent begging for endorsements and money from special interest groups.
This year I have already started getting emails from candidates including candidates from other states. I didn’t hear from Rep. Carol Miller for two years, but I got two emails from her last week. Sending them is cheap but probably useless.
Labor Day was the day for starting the personal campaign.
Ain’t gonna happen this year. What will take their place? More emails, more road and street signs, more newspaper, radio and TV ads and more candidate attempts to get on TV.
Talking head: “So tell me, how do you feel about sin?”
Politician: “Glad you ask. Some of my friends are for sin and some of my friends are against it. I stand steadfastly behind my friends.”
I have talked to many candidates in my lifetime and asked them what gives them the winning edge. Incumbency comes first. And since we are the poorest state in the nation, we defer to rich folks. And since Jim Justice is a billionaire incumbent, he can’t be beat.
So what do nonincumbents who aren’t rich do? They don’t know. That is why they try a little of everything. And this year there will be lots of mask wearing and elbow bumping.
And lots of campaign signs and commercials, And newspaper ads that promise the moon.