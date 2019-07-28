Susie, my wife, likes to tell the story of a fellow who liked to walk into their house in Barboursville, when she was a child, and argue with the television.
Earlier this week, when Trump was on TV lying through his pretty million-dollar teeth, Susie talked back to him. In fact, she yelled at him and was so animated, I had to change the channel.
I have a theory. If Trump makes me so angry I yell at him when his mug appears on television, he wins. That is what kept me from joining Susie in yelling at the TV last week.
Trump was trying to convince his followers that Robert Mueller said things he didn't say. Once again, Trump told the world that Mueller's 400-page report showed that the President is innocent of all charges.
He blamed the press for "lies." Really? If you didn't read the Mueller's report, you could have heard the report from Mueller's mouth last week. Live and in color on TV.
Mueller dismissed Trump's claims of exoneration in his probe of Russia's 2016 election interference.
He flatly told Congress he did not clear the president of obstructing justice in his investigation. He also rejected Trump's assertions that the probe was a "witch hunt" and hoax.
Trump responded after Mueller's testimony that the report was a hoax and, once again blamed the press for everything Trump sees as bad.
The report hints in five places where Trump obstructed justice. But Mueller said he and his group didn't pursue those reports all the way to indictments because the president may not be indicted while he is president. But he didn't dismiss the idea that he might be indicted after he is no longer president.
Following Mueller's testimony, when Trump took to the TV, he tried to screw Mueller's words into something they weren't. That's why my wife yelled at the TV, and I had to change the channel.
But telling lies is Trump's strong suit, something he has practiced for years
For belittling and lying about Mueller, Trump got in an airliner and flew to Wheeling for a fundraiser.
He announced that West Virginia has done a total turnaround since he became president, as he indicated that the state's economy is on fire.
More lies. When it comes to poverty, West Virginia is worse off today then when Trump took office.
West Virginia continues to lose population and the recent unemployment figures are higher in more than 50 of our 55 counties.
More coal miners are working today than when Trump took office, but he didn't do it. Most of the uptick in coal employment is because more coal is being sold overseas.
Meanwhile, the man ignores climate change that is frying Europe and melting glaciers in Alaska at a record rate. Anything he says about climate change and the impact fuel burning has on it is ignored.
Why? The fact he got millions in his fundraising efforts in Wheeling, mostly from coal operators, is a hint.
