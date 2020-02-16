In retrospect, Susie and I had a lot of help raising our son.
Two of the most important helpers: Mister Rogers and Jimmy Carter.
Davy (I’ve called him Davy since he was born and still call him that although he is a middle-aged man) is a good kid.
As soon as his mother suffered a stroke, I called him in Atlanta. Within an hour he was in his car and on his way to Huntington.
He has been with his mom most of the time since he has been here. He sleeps in the big lounge chair beside her bed. He quizzes the doctors about her condition and what they plan to do. Because of the weather and my recent fall, I can’t be there as much as I would like to be. It’s so comforting to know he is here.
Davy is kind, gentle and thoughtful. He has kept the family together since he has been here. He has declared on Facebook that he will let no one do his parents wrong.
I don’t know why Davy decided that Jimmy Carter was a good guy. Maybe it was because his mom and I liked the man so much. He was only about four years old as he started hanging on to every word he heard Carter utter on television.
When it came time for me to vote for Carter, he wanted to go into the voting booth with me. The poll worker said he couldn’t do that. I wrote a column decrying the strange rule.
The result? He received a note from Carter and a change in the rules allowing young kids to go into the voting booth with parents. The decree came from West Virginia Secretary of State A. James Manchin, who made him “Commander of the Ship of State.”
I recently saw the movie “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” on cable. It is the story of the late Fred Rogers — Mister Rogers — whom Davy used to watch with wrapt attention. I believe Mister Rogers’ influence on Davy was significant. I see the lessons Fred Rogers taught on his TV show to Davy and millions of others often.
I am thankful Davy is not four years old today and would look to our current president as a role model. In fact I would not allow any four-year-old of mine to watch Trump’s TV antics or read his tweets. And that is profoundly sad.
Jimmy Carter is still my hero, as well as my son’s hero. And while he may be a little embarrassed to admit he watched and learned from Mister Rogers, the impact he and his neighborhood had on my son still shows.
And for that I am grateful.