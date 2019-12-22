On this first day of Christmas week, my thoughts turn to Old Cat Josephine. She has been gone a long time after having lived two decades, most of them at Peyton Place.
I know of no other species, human or otherwise, who enjoyed Christmas any more than Josephine.
She came to us when our friend, Liz Kaplan, had to move where pets were not allowed. So we inherited Josephine.
Liz found her on the street and adopted her, calling her Napoleon until she learned Napoleon was a she cat. That’s when Liz renamed her Josephine.
The cat made herself right at home at Peyton Place. She shunned people food altogether, eating only dry cat food except once when we were taking care of Todd Sedgewick’s cat while the Sedgewicks traveled.
We put leftover spaghetti down for the alien cat. Josephine nudged the cat away from it while she gobbled the cold spaghetti to keep “that other cat” from eating it.
The first year she adopted us, we put a Christmas tree in the living room. I awoke one morning to see her perched high in the tree glaring at me and all who passed.
We eventually solved that problem by hanging a small bell on a lower limb where Josephine could bat at it and ring it as she passed by.
That bell got her in the holiday spirit and every Christmas morning as we opened presents, Josephine would run back end forth in expectation of what she was to receive as a Christmas present.
Eventually, we unwrapped her gift — a six pack of small cans of V8 vegetable juice.
Yes, Josephine loved V8 and greedily lapped it up from her bowl on Christmas morning.
One Christmas morning about 4 a.m. when our son, Davy, was about six, Josephine was on her favorite sleeping place — Susie’s pajama-covered chest — when Dave got up super early and spied the bicycle that Santa had brought.
He screamed like a banshee, which scared Josephine. She clawed Susie’s chest as she jumped nearly to the ceiling. The memory of that Christmas lasted for days, if not weeks, for Susie.
After all the presents were unwrapped, Josephine got in one or more of the empty boxes and expected Davy to push her back and forth across the living room. She was in ecstasy.
Eventually Old Cat Josephine got what we believed was “catheimers.” She spent her days on Davy’s bed talking to herself or perhaps to Granny Reynolds, my late great-grandmother, a Wiccan who loved cats and who lived in that bedroom before Davy was born.
We finally had to send her to wherever good cats go when they depart this vale of tears, perhaps into the waiting arms of Granny Reynolds.
I miss Old Cat Josephine, especially at this time of the year.
And every Christmas morning, I drink a can of V8 juice in her honor.