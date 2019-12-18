Citified water was a long time coming to Peyton Place.
The well we had dug for water was about a hundred feet deep and was salty. The reason? The driller had tapped into the Iapetus Ocean, which is trapped under the Appalachian mountains and has been there for a few million years.
The folks who own the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works at Malden in Kanawha County has done the same thing our driller did.
“We have come together to revive our 200-year-old family trade in Malden, West Virginia, and once again produce salt for our local communities and beyond,” the owners say on the J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works web page.
And thereby hangs a tale and a Christmas idea.
The history of Appalachian salt is deeply personal to the family.
“Our Dickinson ancestors first drilled for brine in 1817, using a hollowed-out tree trunk for piping, and established our family farm along the Kanawha River a few years after. By the 1850s, there were hundreds of wells along the river producing more than 3 million bushels of salt per year,” the family says on the website.
That made the Kanawha Valley the largest salt-producing region of the United States.
In 1851, “The Great Kanawha Salt” was awarded “The Best Salt in The World” at the World’s Fair in London.
Today the family that has owned the land for 200 years is reviving the salt-making tradition.
A 1861 flood and the Civil War was the beginning of the end of Kanawha salt as a mainstay of America’s salt supply. But the saltwater ocean is still there, and the folks at J.Q. Dickinson pump it from the ground and evaporate it in “greenhouses” where temperatures reach 150 degrees on sunny days.
So here’s a thought: If you live in Mountain Mama and want to send an unusual Christmas gift to those who’ve left the state but are still homesick, send them some J.Q. Dickinson salt, a multimillion-year-old gift from the ocean that still lies under the West Virginia hills. Such gifts are available on the company’s website at www.jqdsalt.com.
It will taste good and exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit of West Virginia.