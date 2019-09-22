I don’t know why I am writing this column. The people who need to read it probably can’t read. Or if they can read, they will never admit they have a serious mental problem.
It’s about the people, mostly men I believe, who drive loud cars, trucks and motorcycles.
I was driving the speed limit along 8th Avenue in Huntington recently. I was just east of 20th Street when I thought my new car had exploded. I slammed the brakes on momentarily, until I realized it was another car passing me, a low-slung red vehicle which obviously had no muffler or a muffler installed to make the car sound as if it had just come off a NASCAR track.
I began musing about the driver. I decided it was a “he” and he was an angry young man who finds life more than he can handle.
Or perhaps his girlfriend left him for a real man and he bought the loud car because he knows he’s not a real man and thinks the noise makes up for what he lacks to become a real man, if you get the drift. Enough said.
Or maybe he is a Trump fan and I imagined him at a local bar telling the world he has the loudest, meanest, manliest car in the history of automobiles.
When I was a young man and getting into the business of driving cars, I seem to recall there were either city or state ordinances that limited the noise that came from motor vehicles. In fact, I recall some of my friends with loud mufflers pulled over and ticketed.
These days, the cops have what seem to be more important matters — drugs, strange murders and the like. But let me suggest that a significant number of auto accidents occur because of people who worship loud motors on cars, trucks and motorcycles. If you have people with loud cars in your neighborhood, maybe you should cut this column out of the paper and paste it on the vehicle.
But don’t use permanent Crazy Glue of Gorilla Glue. That would be wrong, wouldn’t it?
Meanwhile, the folks at Huntington’s Central City Farmer’s Market tell me it’s going to be a banner year for the farmers and the fresh vegetables they sell.
One of them told me last week he has sold 16 percent more than he did all last year.
Keep that in mind. There are still weeks left to purchase tomatoes, beans, corn, pumpkins and more. In fact, I believe local tomatoes are best just before frost. One of the farmers told me he will have a fresh crop of half runners this week.
The farmers are there on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through the end of October. The market is on West 14th Street behind The Wild Ramp.