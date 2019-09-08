Whoever thought that a decision to eat a hot dog might be based on politics?
What on earth have we become? Is it wrong to determine where to eat a hot dog based on the supposed political leanings of the owner?
Would the late great Fred the Dog turn away from a Stewarts hot dog because its owner supposedly dislikes Muslims, teachers and more? Frankly I doubt it. Despite his unsuccessful run for governor, he was not a political creature. And when he first tasted a Stewarts hot dog, he was hooked. Susie and I would take him to Stewarts every time he deserved a treat.
It was the first thing we did the morning after he received about 100 write-in votes for governor. He deserved a Stewarts hot dog and more.
I think I told John Mandt Jr., the fifth-generation owner of Stewarts, that he was making a big mistake running for the House of Delegates. Mixing business and politics rarely ends positively. And in this case, it didn't.
His business is open to everyone, he says, but he won't sign the city's Open to All pledge. Why is that? You can bet the reason is political.
Why did he not attend memorial gatherings for attacks on Muslims elsewhere? He didn't want to and didn't have to. The number of Muslims in this region is minimal. Besides, the number of Muslims who eat at Stewarts with its pork barbecues and hot dogs made of pork and beef probably doesn't happen - ever.
Why did Sodexo, the food managers for Marshall University, pull Stewarts hot dogs from being sold at The Joan during home games? You can bet the reason is again political.
Once politics enters the whole shebang, there is no end to it.
I find that shunning any business because of the its political leanings is a poor way to react. But that's OK. If that is what you want to do, do it. I have been told a hundred times in the past 30 years people are never going to read my column again or going to discontinue the newspaper because I am in it.
But here's a hint to Delegate Mandt: Either turn Stewarts over to your kids, or bow out of the House of Delegates. Or both.
— — —
Malware virtually destroyed my computer and put me out of business for more than a week. After the Geek Squad got me back into business and upgraded my computer program, I had things to relearn, which gets more difficult with age.
For the first time in my life, I faced the prospect of not knowing how to operate a computer. And that was scary.
But I survived. This time. Wish me luck.
Dave Peyton is on Facebook. His email address is davepeyton@comcast.net.