In the midst of a mind-blowing food fight started and amplified by an adolescent president, my thoughts turn to snakes.
Snakes of all kinds - bad snakes, good snakes, snakes loved by Mother Nature and mostly hated by homo sapiens.
I posted an essay on my Facebook page recently defending snakes snd proving they are more a blessing than a burden. I posted it because I've known that most of them are my friends.
Our region has only two varieties of poisonous snakes — copperheads and rattlesnakes. The gray snakes you might see swimming in creeks or rivers in these parts are just water snakes, not poisonous water moccasins. You'll find the poisonous water snakes farther south.
Garter snakes in the yard? They are gentle critters that eat insects and other noxious beasts that want to enter your house. And unlike Orkin, they don't charge a penny.
That reminds me of a black snake that used to inhabit our barn. Our neighbor, Kim Wolfe, recently noted on Facebook that he has a barn snake for the same reason we had one.
Back in the old days, we kept grains and other edible items in our barn that attracted mice and rats. In addition, every year the starlings nested in the barn's eaves.
Our black snake was huge, about six feet long. We would often see him in the warm months hugging the rafters above our heads. We would see him but never see a rat or mouse.
And in the spring the starlings would build their nests in the eaves and lay their eggs. Immediately thereafter, they would leave. Our black snake was a lover of bird eggs. The birds fled in terror.
The old black snake is gone. The starlings multiply in the barn eaves and I suspect mice and perhaps rats make their homes in the no-longer-used barn once again.
I usually call every snake I see a back snake though I know there are many non-poisonous serpent varieties in the vicinity.
The most recent intervention I made in a snake "attack" came a few years ago when I heard a wren on our back porch sounding an alarm. She had laid eggs in her hideaway on the porch, the eggs had hatched and she was feeding her babies when a black snake appeared and was slowly climbing up the wall toward her young.
I'll admit I interrupted the work of Ma Nature. I carefully grabbed the three-foot snake and took it a couple hundred yards to the edge of the property and turned it loose. It did not return to the porch.
I don't kill non-poisonous snakes. If they are not a threat to baby birds, I let them alone. I have discovered that, when there's a snake around, there are fewer mice. And I have never seen a copperhead or rattlesnake near the house, maybe because it is said that black snakes keep poisonous snakes away.
It's not that I love snakes. I respect them as a part of Mother Nature's way. I want most of them to survive and live a long life, except for the poisonous ones of course. They are a class unto themselves.
