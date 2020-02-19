“The basis of our government being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
That came from Thomas Jefferson, a man who was not always treated kindly by the press of his time. Yet he knew how important the press was to keeping the country a democratic republic.
And today? Some of the biggest and best newspapers in America have declared bankruptcy, including the Miami Herald, the Kansas City Star and a host of smaller newspapers.
McClatchy Co. filed for bankruptcy last Thursday, a move that will end family control of America’s second-largest local news company and hand it to creditors who doubtlessly will slash and cut.
“When local media suffers in the face of industry challenges, communities suffer: polarization grows, civic connections fray and borrowing costs rise for local governments,” said McClatchy CEO Craig Forman. “We are moving with speed and focus to benefit all our stakeholders and our communities.”
McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% from a year earlier. Its 2019 revenue is anticipated to be down 12.1% from the previous year. That would mean that the publisher’s revenue will have slid for six consecutive years.
Many of those newspapers are attempting to go digital and leave the printed newspapers to fend for themselves. But it’s still unclear whether the newspapers will survive in digital form and, if they do, they will keep the role that newspapers have had in keeping democracy fresh and people free.
Cable news? Not enough to dig into local stories and uncover the truth at the community level where political chicanery is often more intense than at the national level.
Local TV news? Lots of stories about fires and traffic accidents but too little local investigation.
The right wingers are going to say they are responsible for killing newspapers if it happens. A former friend is dancing at the thought a McClatchy newspaper — The Sacramento Bee — is likely to die.
“We stopped taking the Sacramento Bee largely because we got more news than we needed online, but also because of the leftist slant to so much of the coverage in recent years. We could handle liberal stories and causes, but the leftist stuff (i.e., community organizing and social justice) got old really fast,” he wrote.
Let him believe he is killing the Bee. He lives in an alternate universe full of alternate truths anyway.
He will rejoice with his hero — Trump — at the death of all the newspapers because with them will go democracy. And that is their singular aim.