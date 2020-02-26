On June 23, 2016, a flood hit West Virginia and nearby parts of Virginia, resulting in 23 deaths.
The flood was among the deadliest in West Virginia history.
If you live in West Virginia, you probably still remember it. But ask any citizen in the U.S. if they remember the great West Virginia flood and you’ll probably be met with silence.
Central Appalachia has experienced catastrophic flooding again, this time in Kentucky. In early February, more than eight inches of rain fell, causing the Cumberland and Kentucky rivers to reach their highest levels in 40 years.
More than 200 homes were damaged, and nearly 100 were destroyed. There were more than 100 high-water rescues.
In Whitley County, a 74-year-old man drowned in his car after he tried to drive through high water to get to his job as a security guard at a coal mine.
Writing for The Atlantic, Silas House, a Kentucky writer and journalist, said:
“In Kentucky, the local newspaper reported that Whitley County sustained more than $1 million in damage from the flooding. People are receiving help from the Red Cross, and plenty of locals are showing up ready to shovel out mud or serve food, but there is no national effort to help, because the nation doesn’t notice.”
If this had happened in some big city, it would have been the lead on news cable channels for days. But since they are rural people, the nation barely noticed.
The same thing happened in the 2016 West Virginia floods. In fact, the recovery from that flood is not yet complete. Why? I’m guessing it’s because it was in a rural state and easily forgotten so that chicanery could rule.
West Virginia is one of the most rural states and easily overlooked by the city folks who rule. And it is easily manipulated by people such as President Trump who only wants our votes. Success? His advice would be to move to some city.
No, thanks. I’ll remain in the ignored country where West Virginia has been forgotten for centuries.