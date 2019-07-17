President Trump has played the race card in his criticism of liberal Democrats.
Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from.
He ignored the fact (or maybe doesn't know) that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.
Once again the Democrats condemned him as they labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.
That's the way the whole scenario was supposed to play out.
Communists, anti-American, anti-Jewish, etc. That's what Trump calls Democrats.
Nothing new here. All the swirling words may be close to hate speech, but what he says remains just angry words, not hate speech.
I believe Trump is a racist. He has gone further in that direction than any other president.
But there is nothing he has said to date to remove him from office and put him in jail.
So what is the big deal? Let the guttersnipe throw nastiness all over Twitter and the cable networks that report everything he says.
He loves the response from his racist supporters who still believe in him and who believe every word that comes from his mouth.
He reminds me of Adolph Hitler from about 1942.
Even as White House officials moved Monday to defend Trump, he refused to apologize and instead asked on Twitter when "the Radical Left Congresswomen" would "apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said."
You gotta admit it. The man has more gall than any president in my lifetime.
It's all a big dangerous game the man loves to play in order to keep his "base" with him on the issues he believes got him into the White House in the first place.
He guarantees the return of "beautiful clean coal" to West Virginia and many people believe he can do it.
He believes he can cuddle up with enemy nations such as Russia and North Korea and achieve world peace as he crushes and derides our historical friendly nations. And many people believe him.
He believes the only way to make America great economically is to force trade wars with the major economic nations of the world, although it means suicide for American farmers. And many people believe him.
He believes that all Mexicans are murderers, rapist and drug dealers and all drugs that are destroying America come from that country. And many people believe him.
He jokes about it, but he sincerely believes he should be president for life. And many people believe him.
And the latest - he believes that spewing racism from the Oval Office will make America the kind of country we want.
And far too many people believe him.
Dave Peyton is on Facebook. His email address is davepeyton@comcast.net.