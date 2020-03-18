“Each in his own words, each in his own way ...”
Anyone out there remember those words from early radio?
They came from the mouth of Don McNeill, the host of the wildly popular “Breakfast Club.”
I recalled those words as I ruminated on how we are reacting to a worldwide disaster that has affected all of us like nothing any of us have known in our lifetimes.
I doubt anyone has reacted exactly the same way as anyone else. And as the disaster deepens, it’s likely to change our way of thinking about things as they are. Forever.
For example, I received this from a Trump supporter:
“The Trump administration has responded more quickly and appropriately than any administration ever has to a medical emergency. Still, liberals criticize him and make up quotes he didn’t say.”
I have friends who blame it on the slowness with which Trump reacted to COVID-19.
Others are not so much worried about the disease but how they are going to survive the shutdown of businesses, how they are going to manage their children who are out of school, perhaps for months.
How are they going to be fed by parents who aren’t working and bringing in any money?
How is the “grab and go” food delivery system going to work?
Some believe the government is overreacting while others believe it is under-reacting.
Some approach the crisis with humor. And some West Virginians, I suspect, are going to repeat to themselves, or to others, the enduring state motto:
“Lord, I’ll never get out of this world alive.”
I can hear the voice of my late mother-in-law who would say about any problem, be it major or minor:
“It’s Bible, you know? It’s Bible!”
Then she might search the Book of Revelations for an appropriate verse to prove COVID-19 was a sign of the end of the world and how I was likely to be heading to hell.
“Each in his own words, each in his own way…”
McNeill finished the phrase every time the same way:
“…for a world united in peace, bow your heads and pray.”
Prayer time was a daily part of the Breakfast Club. And I remember being very still on my end of the radio as organ music came from McNeill’s studio.
I have always wondered, if God marks down each person who prays for something and when that number reaches 15 or 15 million, he grants their wish like Tinker Bell in “Peter Pan.”
I think it’s the meditation that is the most important. A few quiet moments thinking about things as they are can help us all.
McNeill’s wish for a world united in peace hasn’t happened yet. And it may never happen.
But bowing one’s head in a prayer to God or meditation about this horrid disaster wouldn’t hurt. And it might help.