I don’t know Bill Bissett. We don’t travel in the same circles, never have and never will. He is president and chief executive officer of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, and I’m not. Nor am I a chamber member or a member of HADCO. Thank goodness.
For whatever reason, Bissett turned his attention to launching a war on labor unions recently in The Herald-Dispatch. He said in his opinion piece he doesn’t know why labor union activity seems to be on the increase recently.
“From public school teachers to hospital staff to county government workers, unions and their activities or attempted expansions have made headlines recently after a period of inactivity and political setbacks,” he wrote.
Then he went on to explain to working stiffs why they should turn way from unionism. I am sure he changed the minds of thousands of working stiffs (he said sarcastically).
I am not a union member. I never was during my working years. My daddy retired as a foreman of the Yard Department at the Nickel Plant, so obviously he wasn’t a union guy.
But I can read history and know that every single advance that working people have made in the last 100-plus years was due to a union. And while modern unions have their problems (as do chambers of commerce and HADCO) they are the best hope for a shrinking middle class and this country that depends on a vibrant middle class.
Why isn’t Bissett satisfied with the major blow the West Virginia Right to Work law gave to West Virginia unions? Maybe it’s because Bissett sees an opportunity to destroy unions completely now that the recently passed law TKO’d unions.
“What does Right To Work mean for West Virginia?” Bissett wrote in the strangest paragraph in the entire opinion piece. “In a recent meeting of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), where I serve as a board member, we met with a site selection expert whose company chose another location for development over the Huntington area. Although we came in second, the expert was sent to meet with us to discuss what we had done well and how we could improve, which was appreciated. When I asked this person if West Virginia’s passage of Right To Work was a factor in our region being considered, he answered bluntly, ‘We would have never considered West Virginia without passing Right To Work.’”
Pardon me, Mr. Bissett, but could you answer the obvious question: What was their number one choice and why did Huntington come in second? Maybe you should work on that problem that makes Huntington always seem to come in second, third, fourth, etc.
Here are my thoughts about why there has been an uptick in union activity recently.
First and foremost, the state is awash with Republican union-hating politics. This apparently gives Bissett the right to get on his high horse and eschew unions of all types — except, of course, the Chamber of Commerce and HADCO unions.
As the rich get richer and the middle class continues to disappear, and we have a president that doesn’t give a damn for the grunts among us, some anti-union Republicans apparently see a chance to obliterate all unions.
Not gonna happen.
I don’t know how much money you make, Mr. Bissett, but I’ll bet it’s many times more than the average professional nurse at Cabell Huntington makes or the county or city employees that rejoice when they get a few pennies in raises while City Council voted to shove the mayor’s annual salary well over $100,000 in 2021.
In my 40-plus years of reporting and commenting on union activity, I have found that employees who organize and/or strike have waited much longer than their management counterparts would have waited.
New union activity locally and nationally is due to the wide economic differences between the rich and the increasingly poor, which used to be the middle class.
Instead of trying to pull rank, Mr. Bissett, maybe you and the chamber and HADCO ought to try to find out why these folks are fed up with the way things are and attempt to ameliorate the situation.
Maybe in the process, you and HADCO and the chamber might make Huntington Number One occasionally.