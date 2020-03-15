It looks like Joe Biden is going to be the one.
After all the hoopla about Bernie Sanders and his “revolution,” it appears Biden is the one the Democrats think is most likely to defeat Donald Trump in the November general election.
I realize this topic is not the most important one in America these days. But I am waiting for the Trumpites to decide how they feel about their hero and the coronavirus pandemic before I comment on this mess further.
I mean they were all behind the no-science-thank-you President when he said this was a giant plot on the part of the Democrats to defeat him come November.
Now that it’s clear to Trump that the pandemic threatens HIS country and he is unable to control Mother Nature, his followers are in chaos and don’t know what to do.
Back to Biden-Sanders. Polls show that older Democrats favor Biden and the younger generation favors Sanders. But who votes on Election Day? The old folks rule. The young folks talk a good game, but they are less likely to vote. Sanders knows this and that’s why he has more than hinted he is going to lose the fight for the nomination.
Like the younguns, many Democrats favor a revolution, but those same people don’t believe the voters who will go to the polls in November are leaning toward moderation. In fact, Sanders said that he has had hundreds of Democrats tell him they like his revolutionary ideas but they believe Biden is more likely to take Trump. And defeating Trump, they tell him, is more important than a 15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage and Medicare for all.
As I said earlier, even Sanders himself seems to have waved the white flag. But he will pretend to be a contender when he meets Biden tonight in a CNN debate.
Bernie is likely to ask Joe some questions that Joe would rather not answer. He will pretend he’s not going down without a fight.
But that’s the way Sanders has been, is, and always will be.