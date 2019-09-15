This is it, Susie. The big day. Our golden wedding anniversary. We made it.
We never gave our 50th wedding anniversary a thought on that fateful day when we looked at each other and said "Hey, let's go to Virginia and get married."
Virginia was our choice because the state had no waiting period. So we left in the middle of the night, arrived in Virginia about sunrise, got blood tests, found a Presbyterian preacher to marry us, found a motel for a few hours of sleep and returned to Huntington the following day to our jobs at The Herald-Dispatch.
No one thought our marriage would last more than a year. I think my mother-in-law prayed it would last only a few weeks.
But here it is, 50 years later and we're still married. We made it, if not in fine form.
Susie's rheumatoid arthritis and my multiple problems have both of us virtually housebound. I walk with a cane and Susie walks with great pain. With help from friends, I can still drive my new car which has features galore, enough to keep me safe.
I believe our 50 years together has been a success, thanks mostly to my wife. I will be the first to admit I am not an easy person to live with. She has been what I call my long-suffering wife.
She was my rock and anchor for all those 50 years. I looked to her for the things that matter and in turn, she gave me moments of splendor.
Susie is a lover of trees. In fact, she says she may have been a Druid in a previous life. I remember that day we were traveling in New England when she asked me to stop on the roadside so she could get out and hug a birch tree.
I stopped and she got out and embraced a birch. It is indelibly etched in my mind.
We traveled to many places - Alaska, Hawaii and many other states. I have memories of each one because of Susie.
But back to trees. When we married, a sugar maple my father planted was merely a sapling. Today it is the loveliest tree on Peyton Place. Tall and straight and proud.
I wish this state had succeeded the way our marriage and that tree have. Alas, it hasn't. As our love and marriage has grown in five decades, Mountain Mama continues to shrink. When we wed, I hoped for better times by now.
We plan a quiet celebration today. Our son, Davy, and his girlfriend are supposed to be here as is Janet, our BFF who looks after us. A true friend indeed.
Thanks to The Herald-Dispatch for letting an old man continue to columnize. Thanks to my readers, even the ones who disagree.
And thanks most of all to Susie, my wife of 50 years.
I love you.
