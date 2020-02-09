I suspect that if the presidential election were held today, Donald J. Trump would be re-elected president.
His base, which believes everything he says, including his bald-faced lies, would all vote for him at least once. They like the way he abuses Congress, his enemies and sometimes even his friends.
But his base is only between 30 and 40 percent of the people who vote on a regular basis or who have sworn to vote for the man as long as he is running.
What about the other group made up of independents and those who ignore the man’s prevarications and morals who, at this present moment, like what the man has done in three years?
Perhaps some of them actually think Trump beat the semi-rotten system. He didn’t. He was acquitted along party lines and the enmity between the two parties is beyond palpable.
There is hatred on both sides of the aisle. Trump’s apparent refusal to shake hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Pelosi’s shredding of Trump’ s speech at the end of his State of the Union address sent shivers up my spine.
Pure unadulterated hate. If the Dems keep that up, they will destroy their party the way Trump has destroyed the Republicans.
Speaking of destruction, I can see the destruction of democracy, and the republic as we know it. I am 76 years old and won’t see the total destruction. It will slide away a concept at a time.
Trump alleges that Article 2 of the Constitution allows him to do anything he wants to do as President. An acquaintance told me he was misquoted. Sure he was.
What Trump does now between today and the November general election will determine who wins in November, not the Democratic candidate. If the economy stays hot or gets even hotter, he’ll win hands down. As someone once said, “It’s the economy, stupid.”
But if he believes God and the Constitution have given him the go-ahead to do anything he wants to do, the law be damned, it could hurt him and maybe, just maybe, he might lose.