Was it a parody or a fervent hope from some of President Trump’s true believers?
For the time being it is being called a graphic, violent parody video. It was shown at a meeting of President Trump’s supporters at his Miami resort.
It depicts a likeness of the president shooting, stabbing and assaulting his political opponents and members of the news media in a church. The New York Times reported on it.
The video was shown last week at an American Priority conference at Trump’s Doral Miami resort. The president wasn’t there.
The political group said in a statement that the “unauthorized” video was shown in a side room and wasn’t “approved, seen or sanctioned” by the conference’s organizers. It also says organizers weren’t aware of the video until the Times contacted them about it. The statement goes on to call it “shocking” that the Times didn’t cover any of the sanctioned events at the conference, including a panel discussion condemning political violence.
The president’s press secretary has condemned the video, and said that Trump also condemns the video but he hadn’t seen it.
Let’s face it. More than once, Trump has urged violence from his office, from campaign stops and from tweets. He is a violent man who has indicated more than once he wouldn’t raise a hand to protect those he sees as enemies, including the press, which he claims is “the enemy of the people.”
I am not saying all Trump supporters are violent psychopaths or that Trump himself is mentally deranged. But there is something very disturbing in the minds of some Trump supporters that would lead us to believe they will not stand still for anything that will remove Trump from office, even at the end of his second term, if he should last that long.
He has mused that perhaps he should be president for life. He said it as if it were a joke. But did the true believing Trump supporters see it that way, or did they see it as a message to them to prepare to make it so?
This will never happen, but it is something to think about:
I send a message to a friend on Facebook for all to see. I ask for a favor. Would he or see make it possible for me to meet someone in a bar so I can “whup up on him”? I don’t want to kill him, I say. All I want to do is assault him “real good.”
My friend never responds. But police authorities (maybe even Chef Hank Dial) arrives at my door.
Did I commit a crime for even threatening to break a law? I’m no lawyer or policeman, but I think I did.
If that’s the case, didn’t Trump break a law when he asked the president of the Ukraine to do something that violates U.S. law.
Or is it that Trump is above the law, and I’m not?