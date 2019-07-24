When I hear Trump and his followers tell anyone who differs from the president's beliefs that they are anti-American and should go away, my mind turns to "The Waltons."
I love that series that ended long ago but remains on the Inspiration Cable Network. I have watched every program in the series at least a half dozen times and continue to watch. In my mind it is the best series ever to appear on TV.
Remember Grandma and Grandpa Walton? Esther Walton, the grandma, was played by Ellen Corby, and Zebulon Walton, the grandpa, was played by Will Geer.
As an aside, if Geer were alive today, Trump would call him a Communist and tell him to go back where he belongs. Meanwhile, Geer would be doing what he loved best which was, he said, soaking in a hot bath while reading a seed catalogue and smoking a big marijuana joint.
In any event, Grandma Walton's favorite retort to anything Grandpa Walton said or did was, "You old fool." And she often said it as she slapped him.
Did that mean Grandma hated him and wanted him to go away? Far from it. She loved him to death. But it was an indication that, although her love for him was deep, he got on her nerves sometimes.
I remember one episode where Grandpa came through the door.
"Wipe your feet," Grandma ordered.
"You've told me that every day since we have been married," he said.
"You old fool," she said.
They were separated only once. They got in an argument about something, and Grandpa stormed out of the house and spent the night on the pool table at Ike Godsey's store.
They were back together the following day. The "old fool" couldn't stay away from his love any longer, and she couldn't stand being separated from him.
What does this have to do with the Trumpian philosophy that claims anyone who says anything negative about America is un-American?
Actually, what Trump and his fans mean is that anything anti-Trump is anti-American.
What are the four young congresswomen saying? The same thing Grandma Walton said again and again about Grandpa but about their beloved country:
"America, you old fool."
America is far older than Grandpa Walton. But like Grandpa, some of the things America does gets on their nerves and my nerves as well.
Like Grandpa Walton, America is far from perfect, but like Grandma Walton, the four congresswomen of color and I and millions of other critics will continue to call America an old fool until the American dream is realized. And frankly, I don't expect that to happen in my lifetime — or yours.
So let Trump try to make us anti-American because we find fault with the country we love.
Grandma Walton went to her grave loving her husband and, according to the story, was buried beside him on Walton's Mountain - the "old fool" and the woman who loved him together again.
As for me, I'll die loving the "old fool" known as America.
Dave Peyton is on Facebook. His email address is davepeyton@comcast.net.