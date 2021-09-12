They say Socrates was the most influential philosopher in the history of mankind. In fact, I recently read that modern-day students of philosophy are taught that there was everything before Socrates and then everything after. And how did Socrates’s hometown of Athens repay him for his great contribution to humanity? They made him drink poison until he was dead.
I’m no scholar of ancient Athens, but I do know some fun facts about modern-day Huntington, West Virginia. For example, I know that when the local food bank totaled their van, a man donated a new van so children wouldn’t go hungry. I was with this same man when he visited a local children’s home right here in Huntington and pledged enough support so that the children left orphaned by the opioid epidemic would have a safe and warm place to find refuge.
When that opioid epidemic was in its most terrible days, this same man reached out to the recovery center in Huntington. The recovery center was bursting at the seams and turning people away for a lack of beds. He provided the funds they needed to provide more beds and keep up the fight. There are people alive today who wouldn’t be if those funds hadn’t been given.
Huntington’s needs are legion. Most recently a new initiative is looking for donors for a new children’s hospital. This new hospital will provide critical care to local children so they don’t have to go out of state for complicated and life-threatening procedures. And our same man has stepped up again, committing his own resources and challenging his colleagues in the business community to do the same.
The Huntington area is not the best place I know to find a good-paying, reliable job. Yet at this man’s business, I’ve watched scores of local residents not only acquire gainful employment but actually thrive. They’ve become successful business men and women in their own right, raising healthy families that give back to the Huntington community.
I’ve barely scratched the surface telling you about the things Chris Miller has done for Huntington and the surrounding area. But for now, I’ll just say this: The next time The Herald-Dispatch devotes 2,188 words to an article (“Texts reveal lobbying amid council vote,” Aug. 29) about how he texted a council member during a council meeting (the horror!!), you might dedicate a few of those words to letting your readers know about the good that he’s done for the people of Huntington and West Virginia. Learn a lesson from the Athenians — when your city has a citizen of exceptional character — don’t be one of the bearers of the poison cup.