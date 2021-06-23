Log books for pilots have entries for I41, the FAA identifier for Robert Newlon Airport, dating back in the early 1980s.
In 1978 with the help of the West Virginia Aeronautical Commission the Cabell County Commission purchased the land from the Huntington Industrial Commission for $200,000.
The $150,000 restricted grant along with the Cabell County’s contribution of $50,000 was the beginning of the county’s only public airport. This airport today is the only grass runway public airport in the state of West Virginia.
It is an airport but also a campground, disc golf course, walking trail and a good place to have a good meal at the Fly In Cafe. I have seen people park their cars in the parking lot to watch airplanes take off and land, not to mention seeing skydivers drop to the field in a group of three or more at a time. The community and people from all over the world have visited Robert Newlon Airport.
It is now that the Cabell County Commission wants to get out of the airport business. As a result they passed a resolution to sue the Cabell County Airport Authority over a 2017 lease that is not or never has been in force. The vote was 2 to 1 with Kelli Sobonya voting against the resolution. The lease that I believe to be valid is dated 2006 between the county and the Airport Authority.
At the last commission meeting they did not read or make available the resolution to the public before they voted. I was the only person to speak against the resolution when the president of the commission, Jim Morgan, stopped anyone else from speaking, even though several people had signed the public comment paper to speak. He voiced his opinion that prior county commissioners had not acted in the best interest of the county taxpayers. He forcefully stated that he was in charge of the meeting and not Delegate John Mandt Jr. Mr. Mandt was in attendance to support the airport but never said a word during the meeting.
When I did speak I said it appeared to me that they were suing themselves. The Airport Authority is created by WV code section 8-29A-1 for the benefit of the counties in West Virginia. The county appoints the members of the Authority. In 2006 the county commission, the authority and Robert Newlon Airport discussed and had the county attorney Bill Watson compose the lease that everyone agreed to for the airport. The lease was for 20 years with an option for a 10-year extension. It has been in effect for 15 years without any problems. Mr. Bailey, the president of Robert Newlon Airport, exercised his 10-year option, which makes the lease run for a total of 30 years. An offer was made by me for the airport to deed the property to the authority. By doing so this would get the county commission out of the airport business. Then the authority with its sublease with Robert Newlon Airport could continue for another 15 years without interruption.
It is a shame that a tourist attraction and a facility that supports all types of aviation, music festivals, fly ins and community activities has to have this turmoil. And the worst part is that the county commission will not say why they are doing this to the airport.
As a side note, my passion for the Robert Newlon Airport is because this is where I learned to fly and earn my private pilot’s license.