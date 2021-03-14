Recently, several letters have appeared in the paper debating the merits of Gov. Justice’s income tax reduction proposal. These letters are replete with misinformation that distort the merits or demerits of the governor’s proposal.
The president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce stated that the revenue portion of the proposal raising the sales tax to 7.9% would impoverish citizens, as it would be the highest sales tax in the USA. He suggested cutting taxes without regard to revenue neutrality. The facts are, although this is a significant increase, it isn’t remotely the highest sales tax in the USA. The state of Washington has levied a 10% sales tax for many years to pay for a zero income tax. New York City levies an 8.9% sales tax on top of extraordinarily large income tax levies. There are a multitude of states, counties and cities that levy sales taxes of 8% or higher. The debate should be about is this appropriate for West Virginia, not misinformation.
A recent guest column made several misleading statements. The writer stated the highest income tax rate is levied on incomes over $400,000. This is totally inaccurate, as West Virginia levies a tax of 6.5% on all taxable income over $60,000 per year. West Virginia also allows no deductions or credits in calculating this income tax liability, so it is essentially a flat tax. Consequently, anyone who earns over $400,000 in taxable per year is paying 6.5% of their income in state tax.
She also referred to the fact that higher income people pay a lower percentage of their income in sales taxes. This is correct, but it is a classical example of the old saying “figures don’t lie but liars use figures.” If it costs me $40,000 per year for basic sustenance and it costs you the same, then if my earnings are double yours naturally my sales tax cost as a percentage will be half yours. Since it is impossible to levy a graduated sales tax, perhaps a levy on luxury items that are discretionary purchases would level the playing field and reduce regressivity.
I have studied the tax regimes of the various states in the South, Southeast and Midwest as part of my job as a wealth manager. West Virginia has the oldest population in these geographic areas, yet it is the least attractive state to retire in. West Virginia taxes Social Security and all retirement income in addition to allowing no deductions for mortgage interest or personal and real property taxes. Every state in these geographies exempts Social Security from taxation, allows a large deduction for pension income and fully allows deductions for mortgage interest and real property taxes. They do this with a balanced tax regime with graduated rates usually running between 3% to 5%, not 6.5%.
In conclusion, I would say to the Legislature a 6.5% tax rate is noncompetitive, as we don’t live in New York or Massachusetts. Secondly, the punitive taxation applied to the elderly has led them to migrate south if they have any money whatsoever, and since their children have already left, their capital is permanently forfeited to other states.
I urge the Legislature to find a solution that promotes economic growth, rewards work ethic and ceases to punish the elderly.