Thousands of children in West Virginia have tooth decay before they attend their first day in kindergarten.
According to Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s Community Oral Health team, 34 percent of preschoolers have cavities when entering school, and they miss a total of 51 million school hours nationally due to dental issues. Dental decay is the number one chronic infectious disease in kids that is completely preventable. Infectious means that the bacteria that cause decay is transferable from adult to child through sharing food, drinks and contact.
While this is a cause of concern across the state, parents and caregivers can prevent kids’ cavities and other issues with good oral health habits.
At the Cabell County Family Resource Network, we collaborate, communicate, invest in our communities, commit to prevention efforts and work on community-based service delivery. Each February during National Kids’ Health Month, we work with the Community and School Oral Health Team at the Marshall University School of Medicine to raise awareness and get informational resources into the hands of various sectors.
Our Kids’ Dental Health Resource Guide has reached thousands of hands since 2017, from downloadable digital versions on our website to in-person meetings and local events. The guide focuses on local, state, regional and national resources; tips for parents and caregivers; finding a dentist near you; classroom lesson plans; fun activities for children and more.
We also look to proven methods to promote positive kids’ oral health practices and establish a dental home. The Brush, Book, Bed campaign, a program of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), has a simple and clear message for parents and caregivers:
- Each night, help your children to brush their teeth.
- Read a favorite book (or two)!
- Get to bed at a regular time each night.
Although last month was officially National Kids’ Dental Month, our work continues for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. In Cabell County, we plan to continue our daily efforts to ensure children have healthy smiles that will last a lifetime through our coalition’s work, promotional efforts and daily practices.
We also work with community agencies, namely in home parent education programs and early childhood centers to encourage kids’ dental health on a statewide level.
We will continue to use these five basic tips throughout the year:
n Use fluoride toothpaste.
n Brush two times per day for two minutes.
n Visit the dentist starting at age one.
n Eat healthy foods.
n Drink tap water.
The Cabell County Family Resource Network (FRN) is a partnership of individuals, families and agencies working together to promote the well-being of children and families in Cabell County. Since its incorporation in September 1993, the Cabell County FRN has brought together a broad-based representation of partners, including business representatives, consumers, and service providers from health, education, housing and social services.
These partners are critical to improving the well-being of our families and children. The Cabell County FRN envisions a coordinated, community-based social service system responsive to the needs of families and effective in enhancing the success of individuals and families to responsibly achieve their goals.
Learn more about Cabell County FRN at www.cabellfrn.org.