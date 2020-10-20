Hello, I’m Derrick Evans, a candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates. I’m married to my college sweetheart, Melissa. God has blessed us with three beautiful children, with another baby boy on the way. My children are the main reason I decided to run for this position. I want to create an opportunity for my children, as well as all children, to live and prosper right here in Wayne County for as long as they choose.
I want you to know that I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and I’m going to fight for Christian values!
I’m proud to say that I’m endorsed by West Virginians For Life. I believe life begins at conception. Every child, both inside and outside the womb is a sacred gift from God and needs to be treated as such. There are around 1,500 babies per year who are murdered at the abortion clinic in Charleston. Even worse, our tax dollars help fund that clinic as well as other organizations who refer, advertise, and promote abortion. President Trump has already signed an executive order to defund these organizations at the federal level, and I think it’s time for us to defund them at the state level as well. Once elected, I will spend every day fighting to end abortion in the great state of West Virginia.
I have received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League. We have a God-given right to protect and defend ourselves. The Second Amendment was written to prevent the government from infringing on that God-given right. I do not support “red flag” gun laws or any other law that is going to infringe upon the Second Amendment or the constitution in general. I’m a proud member of the NRA, WVCDL, and the GOA.
I’m proud to say that I’ve been endorsed by the West Virginia State Troopers Association. The radical left is working to defund the police, and I think it is important to elect candidates who support our law enforcement officers. I am proud to stand with our police and against the rioters who are causing chaos in American cities.
Across this country our Christian values have been under attack. Luckily, West Virginia has been sheltered from this until recently. Over the last few years, we have seen proposals for drag queen story hours, transgender bathrooms, and bills which would force Christian business owners to do things that go against their religion. I’m not only opposed to all these things, but I will propose legislation to prevent these things from attacking our Christian values. Once elected, I will spend every day fighting for Christian values!
Once again, my name is Derrick Evans, a candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Whether you vote absentee, vote early, or vote in person on Nov. 3, I would appreciate your vote and support. I hope you have a great day. God bless you all, and God bless the great state of West Virginia!