In the mid-19th century, some American women known as suffragists actively began advocating for their right to vote. Their politicking increased, and in 1917 over a thousand women picketed the White House. Their leader was arrested, jailed and gained support with her hunger strike.
The ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920, did more than simply let women cast their votes for male candidates. It encouraged women to be outspoken and involved in the American political system while increasing social, educational and employment options. Today, one quarter of the U.S. Senate and almost one quarter of the House of Representatives are women.
It was a long, tough road. In 1869, when Wyoming was a territory, it permitted women to vote and elected a female governor in 1924. Rejected from registering to vote in 1872, a Missouri woman sued. The case reached the U.S. Supreme Court, where the nine male justices ruled the 14th Amendment’s “all persons” clause didn’t include women. Colorado, Idaho and Utah allowed women to vote by 1900.
The 19th Amendment finally was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in 1919 and the Senate in 1920. Ratification required 36 out of the 48 states. Tennessee was the 36th. Some southern states refused to pass it for years; Mississippi finally came through in 1984.
With a 15-14 vote, West Virginia was the 34th state to ratify the 19th Amendment. Sen. Jesse Block, from Wheeling, is reported to have cut his vacation short to cast the tie-breaking vote. After years of debate, a women’s suffrage amendment was passed by both houses of West Virginia’s Legislature in 1915. But in a state constitutional referendum, male voters rejected it 2-to-1.
Suffrage changed — and is still changing — our nation. Opportunities for women today are extensive but not unlimited. Women now comprise about 50% of the work force, although they average about 80% of their male peers’ earnings.
When we moved to Huntington in 1976, I wanted to continue working on a part-time basis, as I had done in Illinois. I was hired by Region II Community Health Center, the forerunner of Prestera Center, to do research and counseling on rape and incest.
Shortly after I began work, I was introduced to some older women; they were distressed to hear that I was employed. One woman asked if I was working because the new Marshall medical school did not pay my husband well enough. When questioned about what my work entailed and I responded with “rape and incest,” another woman remarked something to the effect, “ We don’t talk about those kinds of things.” The recent #MeToo movement shows women should have been talking about them long ago.
The women’s vote will be significant in our 2020 election. The passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago changed our country and in doing so, gave women more than just the vote.