Next week is the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. This tragic event is indelibly ingrained in the minds and hearts of Americans who witnessed it. Americans understood that day that some Islamists wanted to destroy our nation, resulting in long, costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We also became Islamophobic, believing that every Muslim person and nation was out to destroy our way of life.
Other than Medicare and Social Security, which older Americans of all political stripes love, age confers just a few advantages. One is letting us witness changes in our nation’s relationships with other countries. Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan are not our friends today; it is not clear if they will ever be. But today’s virulent foes may be tomorrow’s friends.
Last year an article, “Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in NC,” appeared in this newspaper. Those of us growing up in the 1970s could not envision this. We sent our troops to Vietnam to make sure that the communists did not win. Those of us of a certain age recall our nation’s hellish helicopter departure and the miserable treatment returning veterans endured.
Fast forward. In July 2023, VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturing company announced that it had broken ground near Raleigh for its first EV plant in North Carolina; it plans to produce 150,000 vehicles yearly after production starts in 2025. Our former enemy communists apparently understand capitalism.
I guess VinFast’s arrival should be no more surprising than finding myself visiting Hiroshima and Nagasaki seven decades after we dropped atomic bombs there to end World War II’s war in the Pacific. Years ago, I could not envision this trip and especially the warm welcome given to Americans.
After World War II, Americans were reluctant to buy German or Japanese products. In 1949, Germany’s Volkswagen Beetle was introduced in the U.S. While Americans wanted small, inexpensive cars, only two Beetles were sold that year. By 1960, more than 100,000 were purchased here. We bought a used Beetle by the late 1960s. Toyota sold its first car in the U.S. in 1957 and opened its first plant in the U.S. in 1986. We bought our first Toyota, a canary yellow Tercel, in 1980. The Toyota plant in Putnam County would have been in Cabell County had the local landowner still not been furious at the World War II Japanese a half century after the war’s end.
In 1949, the anti-communist Chinese leadership, who the U.S. supported, fled the China mainland to a small island off their coast, then called Formosa. That is now Taiwan, the island that the current Chinese government insists must be part of their country. Taiwan, the home of a major computer chip maker, watched what happened in Hong Kong and knows what a Chinese takeover means. Today, Taiwan’s fate is a major issue in American-Chinese relations.
Who will be America’s buddies in the future? In our nation’s beginning, we fought the British, now our close ally. Decades ago, Iran was allied with the west, and Americans vacationed in Cuba through the 1950s.
As we approach 9/11, we recall that Americans of every ethnic, racial and religious background were victims in that heinous attack, but we must also understand that our nation’s friends and foes continue to change.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page.
