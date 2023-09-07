The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Next week is the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. This tragic event is indelibly ingrained in the minds and hearts of Americans who witnessed it. Americans understood that day that some Islamists wanted to destroy our nation, resulting in long, costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We also became Islamophobic, believing that every Muslim person and nation was out to destroy our way of life.

Other than Medicare and Social Security, which older Americans of all political stripes love, age confers just a few advantages. One is letting us witness changes in our nation’s relationships with other countries. Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan are not our friends today; it is not clear if they will ever be. But today’s virulent foes may be tomorrow’s friends.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page.

