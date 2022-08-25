While looking through an old file, I discovered a 46-year-old letter offering me part-time employment at Huntington’s Region II Community Mental Health Center. Dated Aug. 19, 1976, the job was to pay $6 per hour. That yellowing letter made me think about changes in hourly pay but more about a half-century of progress in mental health services.
The Region II center was located on U.S. 60 East; today it is the Prestera Center. As I recall, the center’s mental health professionals provided services in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties. Regional mental health services beyond the catchment area were very limited 46 years ago.
Huntington’s Region II Community Mental Health Center was established in 1967; Michael Prestera was the first president of the organization. Prestera was one of the 75 people who tragically lost their lives in the Marshall plane crash in 1970; in 1981, the center was officially named for him.
During President John F. Kennedy’s term, Congress passed the Community Mental Health Act of 1963. It represented a major attitudinal shift toward providing outpatient services for people with mental health problems. Prior to that time, large numbers of people with psychological or psychiatric issues were placed in large multistory hospital-like buildings, usually run by the state with treatment that often made the patients’ problems worse. Think of the 1975 movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” based on a 1962 book that portrayed the ugly problems of large psychiatric hospitals. As a result, many people who needed mental health help were reluctant to seek it, and even if they did, such services were very limited.
My work at the center included being part of a consultation and education team that organized and evaluated programs that would improve service and help for victims of rape and incest. To accomplish this, programs were presented to police, first responders, medical personnel, court employees, school staff and others in Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln counties whose work would likely bring them into contact with such victims.
The experience was noteworthy for both presenters and attendees, as in the 1970s rape and incest were rarely discussed publicly. At one program, a law enforcement officer insisted that no rape or incest had ever occurred in his jurisdiction. Another time, at a social event I was asked what my job entailed. My response was met with something to the effect, “We (nice people) don’t talk about those things.” Rape and incest haven’t gone away, but at least they are acknowledged and dealt with more appropriately in the 21st century.
Today, the Huntington area lists numerous private practices, agencies, hospitals and groups where mental health services are available, and health insurance is usually accepted. The Huntington psychology practice that a colleague and I founded in 1985 remains active with its third generation of managers. Prestera’s internet information notes that there are 53 Prestera Center locations across eight counties.
My job offer of $6 per hour in 1976, when the minimum wage was $2.30, is a good reminder of economic changes, but it also reminds us of advances in this region’s mental health services in the last half century.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
