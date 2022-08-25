The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While looking through an old file, I discovered a 46-year-old letter offering me part-time employment at Huntington’s Region II Community Mental Health Center. Dated Aug. 19, 1976, the job was to pay $6 per hour. That yellowing letter made me think about changes in hourly pay but more about a half-century of progress in mental health services.

The Region II center was located on U.S. 60 East; today it is the Prestera Center. As I recall, the center’s mental health professionals provided services in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties. Regional mental health services beyond the catchment area were very limited 46 years ago.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

