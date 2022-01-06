Winter sometimes encourages me to declutter. While I thought I had finished that years ago when we moved from our old Southside house, more stuff continues to emerge from closets and files. My recent find, a 1975 Huntington Area Chamber of Commerce pamphlet, is timely as we enter a new year; it offers a thought-provoking look at Huntington almost a half-century ago.
Huntington’s government included a city manager and seven “councilmen.“ They all were called councilmen. The Fire Department “was staffed by 154 men.” Certainly, no one envisioned a female fire chief. Hospitals included five general and three specialty ones. Yet, with all those hospitals, it was still common for people with serious health problems to travel out of town, often to the Cleveland Clinic, for their health care because specialists and newer treatments were limited locally.
The pamphlet’s education information noted that in the 1970s Marshall had over 9,500 students and offered 65 degrees with graduate and extension work. Recent online Marshall data notes close to 12,000 students with over 50 bachelor’s, 52 master’s, four doctoral and five other special graduate degrees.
The public schools are another story. In 1975, there were 22,000 students enrolled in four area public high and 11 junior high schools. More current data, before COVID-19 changed education and our lives, shows that the county now has two public high schools and four middle schools (only older people remember junior highs) with about 12,000 students.
The section on labor force highlights the saga of Huntington and America’s changing economy. The Chamber’s report said that this area had “162 manufacturing plants and more than 420 different products.” Huntington claimed about 75,000 residents, but almost 100,000 people were employed in the metropolitan area and more than a quarter of them worked in manufacturing.
There were two daily newspapers, the morning Herald-Dispatch and the afternoon Huntington Advertiser; their combined daily circulation was over 65,000. No one envisioned online media; the internet was in its infancy.
The Chamber’s pamphlet stated, “These independently staffed papers are housed in a modern building scientifically designed for efficient newspaper operation.” What was modern in 1975 isn’t today; today’s modern will be defunct much sooner than a half-century.
The travel section reported the importance of railroads and that Piedmont and Allegheny Airlines provided 17 flights at Tri-State Airport. (Sigh!) Hotels weren’t individually identified, but I recall two main downtown hotels. One was what is now the DoubleTree; in 1975, it was the almost completed Holiday Inn.
The other was the Uptowner Inn, which in 1962 hosted the Miss USA beauty pageant. Marshall’s new Brad D. Smith Business School will soon enhance that location.
While we’ve lost residents, students, manufacturing jobs and more, the new year is also a time to look at the Huntington area’s progress. In 1975, Marshall’s medical school was under development; 2,059 physicians have graduated from it since its inception. Pullman Square became a reality and much of downtown Huntington was revitalized. Entrepreneurs, young people and new residents have started new businesses, recreational facilities, technology enterprises, restaurants and more.
The start of 2022 is a good time to look back but also the right time to look forward to the area’s resurgence and innovation.