Two years ago this week, Maury and I returned to Florida after a Caribbean cruise; Americans still were taking the new virus in stride. By the time we returned to Huntington three days later, the new virus had become an impending disaster and pandemic. Americans initially adapted by using hand sanitizer, wiping down packages, hoarding toilet paper and quarantining.
Nothing is the same as it was two years ago. COVID-19 has changed our vocabulary, relationships, politics, work, schools, health care and everything else. Home sales skyrocketed, early retirements became popular, small businesses suffered, and mental health issues rose dramatically.
New words and phrases typically become part of our everyday language at a slow place. Yet, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary added about 455 new words and meanings to their official list since the pandemic began. They include “digital nomad” meaning work from home (WFH) and “breakthrough” referring to people fully immunized but who still catch the virus. Bubbles and pods now designate families and friends, and “long haulers” relate to lingering COVID-19 aftereffects rather than truck drivers. Anti-vaxxers, delta, omicron, social distancing, superspreader, variants and Zoom are now part of our everyday lexicon.
We discovered that for the majority of kids and parents, virtual home schooling has more drawbacks than positives. Not only do kids need socialization, but most parents cannot work, even from home, if their children need frequent supervision. Geographic and economic inequality of internet connections meant that not all kids had access to virtual instruction. And while we hesitate to admit it, our schools often serve as a respite for dysfunctional or dangerous home situations. Health care and “essential workers” have borne a large share of the burden of taking care of sick and needy people. Many are burned out and seeking different employment options.
And politics. Under normal conditions, politics often are irrational; they’ve become more so. American’s divide over warp speed for vaccine development under President Trump that led to effective vaccines and a strong push to use said vaccines under President Biden have continued to fragment the nation. Political biases and conflicts between individual needs and collective good regarding vaccines and masks ended up overwhelming health care providers. We seem to have lost social skills and patience. Attacks on airline personnel, once rare, occur too frequently.
Our two years of COVID-19 has led to more than 950,000 American deaths (and still counting) as well as emotional, financial and interpersonal trauma for millions more. West Virginia reports almost 6,500 deaths. Two years after we finally understood that COVID-19 would not just be China’s problem or a big city trauma, we now accept that it will be endemic, that more must be learned about prevention and treatment and that sometime in the future (may it be the very distant future) another pandemic will arise.
Two years almost to the March 2020 date that my husband and I returned from a carefree vacation, everything has changed. Fighting the pandemic should have brought Americans closer together; sadly, it hasn’t. We will continue to learn more about COVID-19, but it’s a different world than the one we knew pre-pandemic.