Mark Russell, the bespectacled, suit- and bowtie-wearing musical political satirist, passed away last week at age 90. Many Americans were captivated by the way he civilly but pointedly skewered politicians on both sides of the aisle for decades. Today, our nation seems to have lost its political sense of humor, which Mark Russell displayed so well.
Way back in the early 1960s when Maury and I lived in suburban Washington, D.C., we were invited by friends to see a new “up and coming” political satirist at the Shoreham Hotel, which was many levels above our financial playground. We remember thinking that Russell was truly amazing as he sang, played the piano and made up the cleverest of ditties lambasting politicians. Asked where he got his material, he remarked, “Events fall right into your hands in this town.”
Previously, Russell had played at a small cocktail lounge that catered to people connected to Capitol Hill. He found that his jokes and piano playing only got him so far, but when he made fun of those in powerful places, his popularity rose. Remember, that was the 1950s and 1960s.
From 1975-2004, Russell became a staple on PBS and NPR shows often broadcast from Buffalo, his hometown. His obituary noted that he came from a musical family and that at age 12, when his brother was 8, they put on a musical show that won them a free boat trip to Detroit. He briefly tried college twice and as a Marine was stationed in Hawaii and Japan.
We followed Russell’s TV specials, and sometime in the 1980s or 1990s we learned he would be playing in Lexington, Kentucky, and treated ourselves to his show there. More recently, but at least two decades ago, we loved seeing and meeting him at the Keith Albee. He prided himself on playing in all 50 states.
What was unique about Russell was that he could make fun of prominent people in ways that were on target but not cruel or vicious. His parodies were bipartisan. He once said, “You’ve got the brain-washed — that’s the Democrats — and the brain dead — that’s the Republicans.” Some of his quips include “I believe that Bill Clinton’s second term will be good for business — my business,” “If you call your opponent a politician, it’s grounds for libel,” and “The Republicans have a new health care proposal: Just say ‘no’ to illness.” Some of his one-liners were apolitical, such as, “The scientific theory I like best is that the rings of Saturn are composed entirely of lost airline luggage.”
Asked if he had any writers, he said, “Oh yes, I have 535 writers — 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.”
Russell was perhaps the last comedic voice that could unite this nation. His appearance standing at his flag-draped piano was reminiscent of a time when Americans could still make fun of those with whom they disagreed and not be canceled. Some of his shows opened with a peppy rendition of Yankee Doodle and visual images of an eagle, elephant and donkey.
Mark Russell is no longer with us, but his bipartisan humor, straightforward but not vicious, is missing but it is exactly what America needs now.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is responddm@gmail.com.
