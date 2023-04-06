The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mark Russell, the bespectacled, suit- and bowtie-wearing musical political satirist, passed away last week at age 90. Many Americans were captivated by the way he civilly but pointedly skewered politicians on both sides of the aisle for decades. Today, our nation seems to have lost its political sense of humor, which Mark Russell displayed so well.

Way back in the early 1960s when Maury and I lived in suburban Washington, D.C., we were invited by friends to see a new “up and coming” political satirist at the Shoreham Hotel, which was many levels above our financial playground. We remember thinking that Russell was truly amazing as he sang, played the piano and made up the cleverest of ditties lambasting politicians. Asked where he got his material, he remarked, “Events fall right into your hands in this town.”

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is responddm@gmail.com.

