Almost everyone gets sick at some time during his or her life. Yet, health care has become ridiculously expensive and as a result some people go without appropriate care or find themselves with bills that cause personal financial disasters.
Our governmental leaders often propose politically expedient solutions, such as “Medicare for All,” “the Affordable Care Act (ACA),” or only employer-provided health insurance. Yet, many working Americans discover that their health insurance really is “don’t get sick.” Too many people are negatively affected by the way health care finances are run. We Americans deserve a reasonable way to access and pay for health care.
“Medicare for All” isn’t the solution now. It would be extremely expensive and cumbersome. Our nation’s wildly escalating deficit is already problematic. Medicare wasn’t designed to take care of every last person in this country. And it’s not a “freebie.” Many people are surprised to learn that Medicare recipients have monthly benefit deductions from their Social Security payments as well as co-pays, deductibles and other fees. There may be bargains, but no free lunch.
Medicare was intended to make sure that retired people, without a steady income or health insurance through their work, would never be overwhelmed by medical costs. As a Medicare recipient and a former health care provider, I know that Medicare is a bargain for the consumer, but not necessarily for the doctor or hospital.
Medicare also covers some people with special medical needs; Medicaid typically covers those with very limited incomes. Some people fall into the gap between what those two programs provide. The ACA was intended to help such individuals, often those who work at hourly jobs where salaries are low and employer health insurance isn’t an option.
Laura Beil’s recent comprehensive article in the New York Times, “Proficient At Healing, And Suing,” makes it clear that billing procedures for health care costs at some hospitals are ruining the lives of employed people. Liens placed on homes, garnished wages and car repossessions have resulted from the Carlsbad (New Mexico) Medical Center’s collection tactics. In Memphis (Tennessee) “Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, a nonprofit hospital filed 8,300 lawsuits in the past five years, including some against its own employees.”
In a 2017 Johns Hopkins University study, Dr. Marty Makary found that “Walmart was the most common employer of those whose wages were garnished over medical bills.” This study also noted that hospitals in Virginia “filed more than 20,000 lawsuits over patient debt.” A Consumer Credit Protection Bureau found that in women diagnosed with breast cancer, three quarters of those without insurance were referred to bill collectors, but even with insurance, about a third of breast cancer patients had the same fate. That’s cruel.
Additionally, patients have difficulty knowing what health care costs will be because some medical offices refuse to tell the patient what they will owe until the procedure is complete or insurance pays. If you have excellent insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, you usually won’t lose sleep over those statements. The uninsured certainly do.
Our current crop of nationally elected officials is quite content with their own excellent health care benefits. They aren’t really worried about those who find themselves facing liens, garnishment or repossessions because of health care charges.
Decent health care insurance covering all citizens can and has been accomplished in many countries. However, those receiving benefits are expected to pay some part of the costs. There is no free lunch in health care, but Americans deserve a reasonable way to access and pay for it.