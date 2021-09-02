Being neither an economist nor a scientist, my views about vaccines stem from my childhood and lifetime experiences rather than specific training. However, being married to a virologist who is willing to share his knowledge adds to my understanding of vaccines.
As we mature, we often realize that some of our previous decisions negatively affected our lives. Despite advice from others, we often make choices in purchases, education, jobs and especially romance that eventually prove very wrong. Today, it seems that negative attitudes regarding vaccinations are in that same category. They have the potential to cause a resurgence of childhood illnesses and damage America’s economic future.
Our nation, much to the annoyance of other countries, is now swimming in vaccination supplies. Yet, for multiple reasons, millions of Americans vociferously reject the COVID vaccine, and some indicate they are against all vaccines. Unfortunately, many young children missed their standard childhood vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and others last year because of the pandemic. Now, if parents extend their anti-vax sentiments to these vaccinations, these highly infectious and sometimes deadly childhood diseases could return. In 2019, measles outbreaks in California and New York made this point. The British peer-reviewed journal Nature reported in 2020 that in studying anti-vax attitudes it appears that “these views will dominate in a decade.”
Large numbers of childhood preventable diseases will stress families, schools, workplaces and medical facilities. Parents will need to stay home with sick children and worry about sequelae from these infections. As women comprise over 50% of the workforce, many cannot afford to stay home; businesses cannot afford their absences. America’s economy must not be sidelined by contagious diseases, especially if other highly vaccinated nations are unaffected.
In my youth, childhood contagious diseases were expected to affect almost all children, but sometimes these illnesses occurred in adulthood with even more complications. A few years ago, when I signed up to volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital, the required immunization blood check revealed I had no antibodies to measles; the hospital quickly remedied that. It’s likely that other adults born before the availability of childhood vaccines also lack protection from one or more of these diseases.
While polio was considered eradicated in the U.S. in 1979, it is scary to think that large numbers of people would have rejected the Salk and Sabin vaccines. Seeing children living in an iron lung was strong motivation for immunization. Recently there was the sad report of Phil Valentine, a Tennessee conservative radio host and strong outspoken COVID skeptic, who at age 61 recently died from the disease. His brother, Mark, is quoted as saying, “Go get vaccinated; quit worrying about politics; quit worrying about conspiracy theories.” If you liked Phil, listen to Mark.
It’s sad that the U.S.’ vaccines encouraged by presidents Trump and Biden were not welcomed rapidly enough to fend off the latest delta variant surge. Yet, it is even more worrisome to think that some parents will expand their anti-vaccination actions to childhood disease prevention. That would be heartbreaking for children and damaging for our nation’s economy.