Often we take things for granted. We expect our electronic equipment to work well, our family and friends to stay healthy, and roads and highways to be drivable. Then reality sets in and we realize our expectations fall short. Right now, it seems that transportation in our area is going through a rough patch.
Last week, while driving from Charleston to Huntington on Interstate 64, Maury and I encountered what motorists regularly complain about. The vehicle backup at the Nitro bridge construction area was immense even though the weather was clear, it was not rush hour and there were no accidents. The new Nitro bridge will be a marvel at some future date. Right now, the westbound lanes merge from a reasonable traffic flow into miles of congestion. It seems traffic engineers could improve this mess.
Beyond ordinary construction woes, there seem to be more incompetent drivers on our roads. Recently, a truck driver hauling oversize equipment entered the contraflow lanes near Barboursville and destroyed the retaining walls. Reportedly, his permit did not allow him to drive his truck in that area. In doing so, westbound traffic was stopped and had to be routed off I-64 for hours.
A truck driver hauling hazardous materials on the West Virginia Turnpike was cited for driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed into the barrier and effectively closed traffic on the northbound and southbound lanes. An acquaintance described how he was rerouted off the Turnpike onto a variety of smaller roads, resulting in many extra hours of driving to reach his destination. The Turnpike Authority indicated it expected more than 400,000 vehicles to travel that roadway over the Labor Day weekend. More law enforcement here and in construction zones wouldn’t hurt.
Then there is the issue of regional air travel. Last week, Maury and I did something we have tried to avoid: We used Charleston’s West Virginia International Yeager Airport rather than Huntington’s Tri-State Airport. For ages, we have flown through Charlotte to connect between Huntington and our final destination. But over the years and especially now, as flight schedules have become unpredictable and cancellations frequent, we decided to fly nonstop into Charleston.
It’s no use crying over spilt milk, but Huntington and Charleston missed a great opportunity for airline and industry growth about the year 2000 when western West Virginia counties and neighboring Ohio and Kentucky areas all endorsed a regional airport midway between Huntington and Charleston; Charleston refused.
If Maury and I see Huntington as our destination, but we come and go through Charleston, then Yeager has won the airport dispute. But the entire region has lost; both cities each now have fewer than 50,000 residents. Huntington’s Tri-State Airport now has only two round trips daily to Charlotte on American Airlines; Allegiant serves four Florida destinations and Myrtle Beach in the summer. Yeager has nonstops on American to Charleston and Washington, D.C., United to Chicago, Delta to Atlanta and Spirit to Orlando. With real cooperation, the area could have taken off.
Transportation of people and products are the lifeblood of any region. Right now, area transportation seems to be going through a rough patch. Here’s hoping it will smooth out soon.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
