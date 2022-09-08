The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Often we take things for granted. We expect our electronic equipment to work well, our family and friends to stay healthy, and roads and highways to be drivable. Then reality sets in and we realize our expectations fall short. Right now, it seems that transportation in our area is going through a rough patch.

Last week, while driving from Charleston to Huntington on Interstate 64, Maury and I encountered what motorists regularly complain about. The vehicle backup at the Nitro bridge construction area was immense even though the weather was clear, it was not rush hour and there were no accidents. The new Nitro bridge will be a marvel at some future date. Right now, the westbound lanes merge from a reasonable traffic flow into miles of congestion. It seems traffic engineers could improve this mess.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

