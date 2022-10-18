Most Huntingtonians have some knowledge about local history but little or no understanding about Huntington’s Black history. “Black Huntington” by Cicero M. Fain III offers a scholarly approach to this area’s Black history in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
African Americans resided in the Huntington area well before the Civil War, but increased, the author notes, when in 1871 Nelson Barnett led a group from his home area of Buckingham County, Virginia, to Huntington via the James River and Kanawha Turnpike and returned home to encourage others to follow. At that time, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (C&O) was becoming a major employer and a draw for Blacks seeking better opportunities.
Dr. Fain notes that Huntington’s first Black high school, which opened in 1891, was vital to the Black community’s identity and success. Douglass High School, named for ex-slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, was located on 8th Avenue near 16th Street (now Hal Greer Boulevard); the building is still there. The first class graduated in 1895 and the last in 1961 before merging with Huntington High School following the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling that separate education was not equal. The author notes that Carter G. Woodson graduated from Douglass in 1896 and was the first African American of slave parentage to earn a Ph.D. in history.
An important point in this book is home and property ownership. As the early black population grew and earned decent wages, many aspired to own homes. But powerful white landowners made sure that blacks and whites lived in separate areas so that the value of white landowners’ properties would increase. Dr. Jacqueline Housel, who received her M.A. in geography from Marshall University and whose work is cited by Dr. Fain, explains that “redlining” was a tool to solidify residential segregation. Real estate agents drew a red line on a map to show where people of certain racial or ethnic groups would not be permitted to buy property. Housel noted there was “compelling evidence that the process of residential segregation was well underway on Artisan (Avenue) by 1920.”
A West Virginia landmark lawsuit, White v. White (some irony there), regarding restrictive covenants of property based on race was settled in 1929. Lewis and Cora White, who were Black, were sued by H. B. White, who was white, to prevent them from occupying a lot based on a racial deed restriction. The Cabell County Circuit Court sided with the white Mr. White, but the state’s Supreme Court ruled for the Black Mr. and Mrs. White and against restrictive covenants when part of a deed.
J. H. Cammack, a familiar Huntington name, described as “an avowed former Confederate,” was a real estate developer who decided that an area between 16th and 20th Streets, “Washington Place,” was solely for Blacks, while another nearby area was available only to whites. Dr. Housel, in her recent research in Dayton, Ohio, noted that areas originally designated solely for blacks became less desirable and economically limited and that pattern continues to impact Dayton to this day. This is likely true for Huntington as well.
“Black Huntington” covers more topics than noted here but offers important area history regarding the development of Huntington’s African American community.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
